Fantasia 2019: Massive First Wave of Titles Announced

Summer is also upon us and for many Anarchists that means it will soon be time for our annual trek to Montreal for the Fantasia International Film Festival. For three weeks the raucous and jubilant Fantasia crowd will meow and cheer on all manner of genre goodness that the World has to offer. From world premieres to local bows the lineup promises to host fresh new titles and the cream of the crop of current hits from the festival circuit.

It would be unfair to any other titles if we were to pick out a handful of standouts from this first wave of titles announced today, because there are so many good titles here. But we are going to do it anyways.

Let us start with Malik Bader’s Killerman starring Liam Hemsworth. Then there is the lifetime achievement award to producer Edward R. Pressman followed by a screening of Alex Poryas’ The Crow on 35mm. If we are talking local talent then we have to talk about Jovanka Vuckovic’s Riot Girls. Train to Busan’s Don Lee returns with The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil. Even in the ‘many more…’ portion of the announcement there are titles like horror producer Ant Timpson’s Come to Daddy, Pollyanna McIntosh’s Darlin’, Larry Fessenden’s Depraved, Chelsea Stardust’s Satanic Panic and Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe.

This is just the first wave. Check out our massive gallery below for the full announcement.

Montreal, Quebec - 29 May 2019 - The Fantasia International Film Festival will be celebrating its 23rd Anniversary in Montreal this summer, taking place from July 11 - August 1, with its Frontières International Co-Production Market being held July 18 - 21. The festival’s full lineup of over 130 feature films will be announced in early July. In the meantime, Fantasia is excited to reveal a selected first wave of titles, along with a very special event.