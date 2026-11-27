Let it never be said that we cannot have a little fun in these parts. Mike Cheslik's cult masterpiece, and arguably the best film (particularly if you are into formalism and inventive sight gags) of 2024, Hundreds of Beavers, is getting its now annual re-release in December 2026.



Some 35mm prints have been struck, and similar to the original commercial release in January 2024, it is more of a '4-wall' tour rather than a wide or conventional re-release.



To promote it, and the team behind the film is aces at promotion, they have re-envisioned the iconic re-release key art of Ken Russell's The Devils (and the re-cut is unquestionably the best film of 2026), to find that religious-political-horror-satire, physical-sight-gag-comedy crossover. (Note: there are other parody posters of Digger, Eyes Wide Shut, Funny Games, Modern Times, and more if you dig around the internet or stalk the film's Facebook Page. The beavers keep busy.)



What makes this particluar design peak-Beaver, is the visible exposure of the human skin at the wrists and the neckline. The man-in-suit artifice is a signature element with the film. It manages this while keeping the image, the typography, and the instantly recognizable poster design of the Clockwork Release of The Devils.



Behold: The Beavers.