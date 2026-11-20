This lovely piece of key art for Jingwei Xu's experimental animated and live action hybrid, Light Pillar, does something interesting by being both chilly and warm simultaneously, with its neon-winter colour palette shimmering with vertical light, and snowy landscape contrasted with a man and a dog making eye contact (and more subtly, touching hand and paw).



The poster is inviting, but in a way may be a bit misleading, for Xu's film is quiet 'slow cinema' and melancholy, as if Studio Ghibli made Goodbye Dragon Inn.



The 'real life' portion of the film is done with hand-drawn animation. It follows the janitor of a crumbling movie studio as the skeleton staff try to keep it from falling apart, while pay cuts and the boss desperately seeks new productions to meet the stop-gap. Inside the film, there is a virtual reality machine, the very thing that has dried up the busiess of the studio, and those portions of the film are done in live action. It's an inversion of the usual formula when animation/live action is attempted.



The entire film is as much a vibe as it is a narrative, and it does not always succeed in sustaining its mood, however, it has several moments of the quiet beauty of simply being human, and this poster for the film captures that exceptionally well.



The verticality of this poster is nice here, with the literal pillars of light emphasizing that, while horizontal text at the top and bottom of the design (maybe a bit too much at the top for such an understated design and film) sandwich the image without diminishing it, or taking away from the vertical design.



