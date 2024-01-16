Attention folks who live in and around the Great Lakes region! Hundreds of Beavers is beginning its North American theatrical run with a Great Lakes Roadshow! The tour begins in Minneapolis on January 26th and will conlcude here in Toronto on February 2nd.

A festival hit since its premiere back in 2022 Hundreds of Beavers took on the international festival circuit, collecting praise and accolades aplenty. Our own Kurt caught the surreal slapstick winter comedy when it came to Fantasia this past Summer and has taken every opportunity to watch it when it's played here in Toronto. We expect to see him again at the Fox theater on February 2nd.

You can read his review here , or, just scroll down a bit and see a pull quote from his review in the press release that follows. They've already done the work for me.

More theatrical dates and cities, across the U.S. and Canada, are being updated right here

Hundreds of Beavers Begins North American Theatrical Tour Underground Anarchic Epic To Screen Across the US & Canada After Critical Acclaim on Global Festival Tour Screenings to Run from January through March "exists at the crossroads of Looney Tunes, Benny Hill, Cannibal: The Musical, Blazing Saddles, and Adult Swim mindsets" -- SlashFilm "Must be seen to be believed... Further proof that Wisconsin produces the strangest independent movies in the country” -- Film Threat "If you have even the slightest love for slapstick comedy and goofball antics, then this will undoubtedly be the most gut-busting time you have at the movies this year. ... Hundreds of Beavers is very good. See it with friends." -- ScreenAnarchy

Hundreds of Beavers is excited to announce their North American theatrical rollout. The film, which was lensed in Wisconsin and Michigan over a period of four years, will begin screenings with a Great Lakes Roadshow. The cast and crew of the comedy cult hit of the 2023 festival circuit, are coming to cities around the Great Lakes to host rowdy screenings of their surreal slapstick winter comedy through January and February. Each performance will include an intro, live performers, exclusive merchandise, and a Q&A with special and surprise guests. The screenings will kick off in Minneapolis, MN on January 26 at the Showplace Icon Theater and conclude in Toronto on February 10 at the Fox. Following the Roadshow, Hundreds of Beavers will go on screening across the United States for runs in New York City (IFC Center beginning February 27), Los Angeles (Laemmle Glendale beginning March 15), Atlanta (Plaza Theater on February 9), Charlotte (The Independent Picture House beginning March 29) and more. For a complete list of screenings visit here.