Earlier this year, our own Ard Vijn reviewed No Hit Wonder, opening with these words:

"Crack jokes all you want about the concept of German comedy films, but they exist and are often quite good. Case in point: Florian Dietrich's comedy No Hit Wonder, which played at the International Film Festival Rotterdam this year and successfully charmed the audiences, turning into a surprise hit (haha) for the festival."

Now we'll see if that charm can be translated. Deadline reports that producer Blueprint Pictures has acquired English-language remake rights. The company will develop and co-produce the remake with Italian distributor/producer Lucky Red, which is considering an Italian-language remake. Per Deadline: "Both deals were struck with Guido Rud's Argentinian sales and remake rights specialist, FilmSharks."

What gives No Hit Wonder such crossover potential? Again, we turn to Ard's review:

"When you read the synopsis you will have a pretty good idea how the story will go. This is typical feelgood material without surprises. ... But what saves the film is a healthy dose of self-awareness, and whenever the story risks becoming cloyingly sentimental there will be a joke, a barb, an acidic piece of sarcasm to jolt you awake."

Read Ard's review for more on the film.

Deadline quotes Blueprint and Lucky Red execs, but we'll give the last words to Guido Rud of FilmSharks:

"The market perceives us as taste makers for discovering high concept remakes and original scripts that have proven to work worldwide. We've worked with most of the major studios so to do another deal like this is proof of the level of partners we are collaborating with. We're always proud to work with the most interesting European labels."

OK, a few more words: Watch the trailer below and feel the charm.