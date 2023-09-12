Mayhem 2023: Full Lineup Announced! Includes DOOR, RIVER, TOPAKK And HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS

Last week, our friends at the Mayhem Film Festival in Nottingham, England, promised that we would find out what feature films they are bringing to this year's event. Today is the day and for three days and four nights the Mayhem crowd will fill the Broadway Nottingham and experience some of the best international genre cinema currently on the festival circuit.

Opening night has a South East Asian flavor, starting with Raging Grace, the story of an undocumented Filipina housekeeper and her daughter staying in a home of a family with dark secrets. The evening concludes with the Filipino explosive action flick, Topakk (Triggered), the story of a former soldier who protects a young woman from a corrupt police death squad.

Other titles familiar to readers will be the unearthed Japanese horror flick, Door, and the latest timey-wimey flick River, from Junta Yamaguchi. Equally hilarious is the dialogue-free slapstick comedy Hundreds of Beavers.

Everything you need to know about this year's lineup is in the official announcement. Tickets are on sale now!