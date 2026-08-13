KEN RUSSELL'S THE DEVILS Official Trailer: 4K Restoration in Theaters October 16
The 4K restoration and theatrical exhibition of Ken Russell's The Devils is one of the year's biggest events for true cinephiles.
Sure, other great things have happened this year but for fans of transformative cinema that was both genre and mind bending few films did it as well as The Devils, and the chance to see it fully restored is a gift to fans of Russell's work.
The official trailer has arrived. Viewers warning: this trailer contains flashing lights and rapid visual patterns that may trigger seizures or discomfort for photosensitive individuals.
It is also trippy as heck if you are not familiar with The Devils but have the good sense to think that you need to check this out when it has its one-week engagement starting on October 16th.
An enduring masterpiece of cinema starring Academy Award®-winner Vanessa Redgrave and Oliver Reed, KEN RUSSELL'S THE DEVILS is a prescient epic of obsession and corruption – and a defining work of art from seminal filmmaker Ken Russell.Assembled from the original camera negative, this new 4K restoration presents Ken Russell's definitive vision of THE DEVILS by referencing the edit he privately constructed in 2004. KEN RUSSELL'S THE DEVILS is the uncut and unfiltered theatrical experience that Russell always envisioned – and the first time the film will be presented restored and in 4K.
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