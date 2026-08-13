KEN RUSSELL'S THE DEVILS Official Trailer: 4K Restoration in Theaters October 16

The 4K restoration and theatrical exhibition of Ken Russell's The Devils is one of the year's biggest events for true cinephiles.

Sure, other great things have happened this year but for fans of transformative cinema that was both genre and mind bending few films did it as well as The Devils, and the chance to see it fully restored is a gift to fans of Russell's work.

The official trailer has arrived. Viewers warning: this trailer contains flashing lights and rapid visual patterns that may trigger seizures or discomfort for photosensitive individuals.

It is also trippy as heck if you are not familiar with The Devils but have the good sense to think that you need to check this out when it has its one-week engagement starting on October 16th.