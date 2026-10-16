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Friday One Sheet: HURRICANNA

Lead Critic; Toronto, Canada
Friday One Sheet: HURRICANNA

Francesca Gregorini's look at the final days of model, actress, billionaires wife, and eventual celebrity punchline, Anna Nicole Smith, gets the arthouse marketing treatment with this 'slide puzzle' style key art.

It features an out-of-focus Sylvia Hoeks as Smith in signature bleach blonde and bright red lipstick and what might be called a 'sad-smile' against the glare of studio back-lights. The blood red typeface of the title is horror film, hinged at 90 degrees so the portmanteau title, Hurricanna, is separated to showcase the word "Anna," and provide a bit of clarity to someone who might glance at the poster in passing.

The lower corner has that tiny arthouse-style credit block. The typeface and overall layout design here is particularly good, with the contrast of light and dark, and the multi-panel hinting at the 'many faces' of a Texas high school drop out who went on to be a global celebrity by way of both legal battles and reality television, and, eventually a medical and media tragedy. 

FridayOneSheet_hurricanna.jpg

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Anna Nicole SmithBiopicFrancesca GregoriniFriday One SheetHolly HunterHurricannaKey ArtMark DuplassPosterVickie Lynn Marshall

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