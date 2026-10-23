Friday One Sheet: THE PRESTIGE @ 20

Arguably Christopher Nolan's best film, The Prestige returns to the biggest of screens, blown up from its gorgeous 35mm photography to screen via 70mm and IMAX presentations, just over twenty years after its original release in 2006.



The film has been long saddled with bland, quite poor marketing and key art. It was released between Nolan's rebooting of the Batman franchise with Batman Begins, and his masterpiece, The Dark Knight, and oddly against another movie about magic and magicians at the tail end of the Victorian Era, the inferior and rightly forgotten The Illusionist (not to be further confused with Sylvain Chomet's amazing animated film of the same name that would follow a few years later).



The below design, a misty Colorado Springs night with Nikola Tesla's wireless electricity illuminating both the hillside and what is possible, goes a considerable way to offer a better One Sheet for the The Prestige. Better late than never.



Making good use of vertical text and negative space, and not tipping its hand beyond the films films line of dialogue from Christian Bale's magician, "Are you watching closely?" Here as Hugh Jackman's duelling (and spurned) magician looking at the glowing, modern, dangerous ideas in the ground before him.



Minimal and elegant, and kind of a tease for what is a film that is both maximal (at times) and dizzyingly complex, and moreso than Christopher Nolan's post-Prestige work, willing to let the audience do the work.