Principal actors? 24. Director? Robert Altman. Academy Award Nominations? 5. Academy Awards? 1.

Nashville (1975)

The film is now available as part of a two-disc 4K+Blu-ray edition from the Criterion Collection. A separate Blu-ray edition is also available.

First, the 4K digital restoration looks splendid. Black tones are absolutely dark, and the oh so occasional shots of grass look beautifully green.

The many, many interior shots look to be faithfully reproduced, whether private homes, motel rooms, recording studios, or nightclubs. When the action moves outside, the sky often looks to be partly cloudy, ensuring the action unfolds in clear conditions, but never bright.

Director Robert Altman knew how to frame and compose his shots, never calling undue attention to his visual schemes. What's more important here is the sound, presented on a 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack, capturing actors who wore individual microphones as they talked, walked, and sang their own songs.

For a long time, I felt that Altman was the Great Condescendor, looking down upon the lowly people who live between the coasts. Of course, he was born in Kansas City, Missouri, so my theory would require that any such condescension include a generous amount of self-loathing.

Upon further reflection, my theory was bunk.

True, Altman was always ready to express his contempt for fools, but his strong emotions contributed a potent flavor to his best films. And Nashville is certainly among his best films, even though its sheer length (160 minutes) wears down the momentum in the ungainly middle portion, as an unhealthy degree of repetition creeps in.

Early in the film, though, remarkable tenderness and empathy is on full display when Lily Tomlin enjoys time with her hearing-impaired children. Her husband, Ned Beatty, listens as well, but he's not as fully engaged as she is, wrapped up in her joy.

That repetition of similar scenes, repeatedly showing Jeff Goldblum riding his tricycle or military-uniformed Scott Glenn popping up or Shelly Duvall pursuing every male member of the cast or Keith Carradine lying in his motel room alongside a succession of female members of the cast, coalesces in the song that earned the film its only Academy Award: Keith Carradine plaintively singing "I'm Easy" as three of his bedmates -- Shelley Duvall, Cristina Raines, and Geraldine Chaplin -- sit in the nightclub audience, thinking the song is sung for them, while the actual target, Lily Tomlin, sits at the back, emotions shifting through her eyes as she measures the wisdom and/or her own desire to sleep with the musician. (Of course she does; it was the 70s.) (Tomlin earned an Academy Award nomination.)

And that song comes right after reigning country music star Ronee Blakley falls apart during a concert performance, uncontrollably shifting from singing to babbling, overcome by her mental health issues. (Blakley earned an Academy Award nomination.) And it comes just before aspiring country music star Gwen Welles -- who died far too soon in 1993, long before her time -- is compromised in front of a roomful of toxic men in the film's single most painful scene to watch.

Whatever your individual feelings about the film, it earns its place as a significant, if uneven, rough, yet piercing cinematic mosaic. (Robert Altman earned an Academy Award nomination as Best Director; he was the sole producer of the film, which was nominated as Best Picture.)

Because of the national holiday yesterday, I have not yet had time to watch any of the special video features, though I read critic Molly Haskell's fantastic, wonderful essay, first released with Criterion's 2013 Blu-ray edition, which explains and addresses concerns of critics at the time, as well as supplying context on Robert Altman, and pinpointing reasons why she admires the film.

On the 4K disc, an audio commentary featuring Altman, first recorded in 2006, is included.

On the Blu-ray, the following features are included:

-- Documentary on the making of the film, featuring interviews with actors Ronee Blakley, Keith Carradine, Michael Murphy, Allan Nicholls, and Lily Tomlin; screenwriter Joan Tewkesbury; assistant director Alan Rudolph; and Altman's widow, Kathryn Reed Altman

-- Three archival interviews with Altman

-- Behind-the-scenes footage

-- Demo of Carradine performing his songs from the film

-- Trailer



If I have time, I'll add details on the special features. For now, I'll conclude by recommending the new 4K edition for anyone with an interest in film. As a student of 70s cinema, it's catnip.

