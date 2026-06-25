THE SAMURAI AND THE PRISONER: Official Trailer & Poster For Kiyoshi Kurosawa's Period Murder Mystery

Janus Films is releasing The Samurai and the Prisoner, Kiyoshi Kurosawa's Edo-period murder mystery, in theaters on July 31st. Today they released the official trailer and poster, and everything is spectacular.

When Lord Murashige rises up against the tyrannical Oda, he finds himself besieged within the walls of his own castle. Isolated, he is confronted with a series of mysterious crimes that shatter the fragile order of his court, plunging the fortress into fear and suspicion. With Oda's army closing in and a traitor hiding among his ranks, Murashige is forced into an uneasy alliance with Kanbei, a brilliant and dangerous strategist held prisoner in the dungeon, as he must outwit his enemies and uncover the truth before time runs out.

Masahiro Motoki, Masaki Suda, Yuriko Yoshitaka, Joe Odagiri, Munetaka Aoki, Ryota Miyadate, and Tasuku Emoto star in the film written and directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa. The Samurai and the Prisoner was an official selection of the Cannes Film Festival this year.