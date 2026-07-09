BUDDY Official Teaser: Caper Kelly's Horror Comedy is Coming to Theaters on August 28th

Roadside Attractions will release Casper Kelly's Buddy in theaters on August 28, 2026. One of the final North American stops on the festival run is happening at Fantasia on it's penultimate night, Saturday, August 1st. The official teaser was released today. Check it out below.

Remember BUDDY—the bright orange unicorn and star of that classic childrens' television show who brought joy and life lessons into your living room? Inside the colorful world of "It's Buddy!", a group of children spend their days singing, dancing, and helping Buddy spread happiness. But when one child refuses to play along, Buddy is not pleased and cracks begin to appear in this seemingly perfect world.

Our own Mel caught Buddy when it premiered at Sundance in the new year. The link to his review will be below as well. Here is the closing paragraph.