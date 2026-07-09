BUDDY Official Teaser: Caper Kelly's Horror Comedy is Coming to Theaters on August 28th
Roadside Attractions will release Casper Kelly's Buddy in theaters on August 28, 2026. One of the final North American stops on the festival run is happening at Fantasia on it's penultimate night, Saturday, August 1st. The official teaser was released today. Check it out below.
Remember BUDDY—the bright orange unicorn and star of that classic childrens' television show who brought joy and life lessons into your living room?Inside the colorful world of "It's Buddy!", a group of children spend their days singing, dancing, and helping Buddy spread happiness. But when one child refuses to play along, Buddy is not pleased and cracks begin to appear in this seemingly perfect world.
Our own Mel caught Buddy when it premiered at Sundance in the new year. The link to his review will be below as well. Here is the closing paragraph.
Deftly balancing dark, cringe-worthy comedy with absurdist horror, Buddy delivers exactly what its primary image of a half-charred Buddy wielding an ax in an artificial forest promised: Twisted fun (not) for the whole family. The deaths are unexpectedly gory, Buddy makes for a terrifying antagonist, and Freddy, after emerging as a non-conventional “final girl,” transforms into a suitably root-worthy hero, driven by an unquenchable desire to escape Buddy’s control and assert her agency and autonomy from the Powers-That-Be (Buddy).
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