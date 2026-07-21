BUDDY: Second Teaser, Official Poster & COMIC-CON Event Info!

Remember BUDDY—the bright orange unicorn and star of that classic childrens' television show who brought joy and life lessons into your living room? Inside the colorful world of "It's Buddy!", a group of children spend their days singing, dancing, and helping Buddy spread happiness. But when one child refuses to play along, Buddy is not pleased and cracks begin to appear in this seemingly perfect world.

Roadside Attractions will release Casper Kelly's edutainment horror flick Buddy in theaters on August 28th, 2026. A second teaser has been released along with the official poster. You will find both of those down below.

Anyone want to bet some negligent parent will see that poster, take their young children to the theater to see it, and raise hell because their kids are scarred for life? Anyone want to bet a publicity stunt like this is already in the works?

And as we hurtle towards the theatrical release all the stops are being pulled to make Buddy another big horror release for the Summer. That includes a coveted spot in the schedule of COMIC-CON. This Friday, snuggled in between industry stuff, there will be a Buddy panel featuring Kelly, his star Delaney Quinn, Producers Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz, Lead Puppeteer Devon Ludlow, and a Special Appearance by Buddy himself.

Details follow.