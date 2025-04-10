ABSOLUTE DOMINION Exclusive: Poster & Trailer For New Martial Arts Film

It has been far too long since we've had a film from Lexi Alexander. Her work in films such as Punisher: War Zone and Green Street Hooligans is legendary, and she's worked in television on such shows as Supergirl, American Gothic, and How to Get Away with Murder. While there are more women making action films these days, it's still not enough, and any new work by Alexander is a reason to get our interest, especially with a premise such as for her upcoming feature, Absolute Dominion. In addition to the above still (courtesy of Giant Pictures), we're happy to present the first look at the trailer and poster.

In the year 2063 AD, the world faces catastrophe as zealots and extremists wage a global holy war, crumbling cities and dismantling entire countries in the name of spiritual superiority. Desperate for a solution to save humanity from itself, the world’s governing bodies vote to establish a radical new form of diplomacy called The Battle of Absolute Dominion, a fierce martial-arts tournament featuring the best fighters in the world to determine a champion whose faith will govern humanity and restore peace for the future.

With Alex Winter (who also produced), Patton Oswalt, Alok Vaid-Menon, Andy Allo, and newcomer Désiré Mia in the cast, we're looking forward to this fruiful collaboration of veterans and up-and-comers. The film will be released in theatres and on demand on May 9th. Check out the poster and trailer below, as well as a link to pre-order the film.