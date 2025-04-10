RED NIGHT AT SKYE'S Exclusive Clip: Indie Horror Starring Bill Moseley Out Now on Digital

We have an exclusive clip to share with you, from Chris Grega's indie horror thriller, Red Night at Skye's.

Horror icon Bill Moseley is part of a cast that includes Brock Roberts, Jackie Kelly, Joe Hammerstone, and Keith Nussbaum. Red Night at Skye's faired well on the festival circuit winning Best Horror Feature at the Chicago Horror Film Festival, and multiple accolades from Hysteria Film Festival and the Always Late TV Movie Awards.

Cannibals, meth and savage, inhuman creatures? Does this take place in Forida? Thank you, thank you. I'll see myself out.

An ex-Army family man is convinced to rob a pawn shop—secretly a front for a meth lab. But as the heist unfolds, they uncover a hidden basement harboring something far more horrifying than drugs—an unspeakable nightmare of evil, cannibals, and savage, inhuman creatures.

Available April 8, 2025 in the US and Canada

Lion Heart Distribution is thrilled to announce the US and Canada release of the award-winning horror-thriller RED NIGHT AT SKYE’S, available on digital platforms April 8, 2025. From director Chris Grega (Amphetamine) comes a gritty, adrenaline-fueled descent into terror. What starts as a desperate pawn shop robbery quickly spirals into unspeakable horror when a group of small-time criminals uncovers a nightmare hidden beneath the surface—meth, madness, and monsters.

"RED NIGHT AT SKYE’S is the kind of relentless, edge-of-your-seat horror our audiences crave,” says Jerome Courshon, CEO of Lion Heart Distribution. “Chris Grega and his team have crafted a brutal ride that delivers on every level, and we’re excited to bring it to fans across the US and Canada."