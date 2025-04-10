Fantasia 2025: This Year's Poster Revealed, Submission Deadline Approaches

Yes, we suppose we do have to start thinking about Fantasia now. Truthfully, we have already begun talking amongst ourselves, vying for dates during the festival's run from July 17th to August 3rd.

To get the ball rolling, the poster art was revealed today. Cosmic terror takes center stage this year with a giant planetoid-sized eyeball glaring down on the Montreal skyline.

The festival’s 2025 poster art, created by visual artist Donald Caron, features an enormous all-seeing eye staring down over Montreal, with Fantasia's iconic Cheval Noir soaring triumphantly across its skyline.