Fantastic Fest 2024: BRING THEM DOWN, THE RULE OF JENNY PEN Among Winners

With a couple more days left in the madness that is Fantastic Fest this year's award winners were announced by the festival.

Christopher Andrews' drama thriller Bring Them Down, starring Barry Keoghegan and Christopher Abbott was awarded Best Picture by the jury. James Ashcroft was awarded Best Director for their work on The Rule of Jenny Pen and one of their leads, Geoffrey Rush, was awarded Best Actor.

Among the Next Wave program Karan Kandhari's Sister Midnight won Best Picture, Emma Benestan won Best Director for Animale, and Mārcis Lācis received an honorable mention for their film, Touched by Eternity.

In the Horror Features program Estonian horror comedy Chainsaw Were Singing, directed by Sander Maran, won Best Picture. John Hsu won the Best Director award for their ghostly comedy, Dead Talent Society, as well as taking home the Audience Award. That makes sense to me as I really, really enjoyed the latter. It's terrificly fun.

All the winners are noted in the announcement below.