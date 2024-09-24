Fantastic Fest Coverage Festival News Festival Features All News Trailers

Fantastic Fest 2024: BRING THEM DOWN, THE RULE OF JENNY PEN Among Winners

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
With a couple more days left in the madness that is Fantastic Fest this year's award winners were announced by the festival. 
 
Christopher Andrews' drama thriller Bring Them Down, starring Barry Keoghegan and Christopher Abbott was awarded Best Picture by the jury. James Ashcroft was awarded Best Director for their work on The Rule of Jenny Pen and one of their leads, Geoffrey Rush, was awarded Best Actor. 
 
Among the Next Wave program Karan Kandhari's Sister Midnight won Best Picture, Emma Benestan won Best Director for Animale, and Mārcis Lācis received an honorable mention for their film, Touched by Eternity
 
In the Horror Features program Estonian horror comedy Chainsaw Were Singing, directed by Sander Maran, won Best Picture. John Hsu won the Best Director award for their ghostly comedy, Dead Talent Society, as well as taking home the Audience Award. That makes sense to me as I really, really enjoyed the latter. It's terrificly fun. 
 
All the winners are noted in the announcement below. 
 
FANTASTIC FEST ANNOUNCES
 
FANTASTIC FEST 2024 AWARDS
 
Fantastic Fest is thrilled to announce this year's award winners, showcasing an exceptional selection of fantastic films from around the world. This year has been filled with surprising and wonderful features and shorts, making the task of honoring a select few quite challenging. Nevertheless, our esteemed jurors have achieved the remarkable feat of choosing the festival's finest entries.
 
“Today, we celebrate the incredible diversity of talent showcased in this year's films,” said Annick Mahnert, Director of Programming for Fantastic Fest. “Our jurors faced the formidable challenge of selecting winners from a remarkable array of stories, each representing different cultures and perspectives. Their task was not easy, but it truly reflects what Fantastic Fest is all about: embracing the richness of global cinema and the shared human experiences that unite us all.”
 
 
"MAIN COMPETITION" FEATURES 
 
Best Picture: BRING THEM DOWN, directed by Christopher Andrews
 
Best Director: James Ashcroft - THE RULE OF JENNY PEN
 
Best Actor: Geoffrey Rush - THE RULE OF JENNY PEN
 
 
"NEXT WAVE" FEATURES 
 
Best Picture: SISTER MIDNIGHT, directed by Karan Kandhari
 
Best Director: Emma Benestan - ANIMALE
 
Honorable Mention: TOUCHED BY ETERNITY, directed by Mārcis Lācis
 
 
HORROR FEATURES
 
Best Picture: CHAINSAWS WERE SINGING, directed by Sander Maran
 
Best Director: John Hsu - DEAD TALENT SOCIETY
 
Honorable Mention: The Ensemble Cast of TRIZOMBIE, directed by Bob Colaers
 
 
SHORTS WITH LEGS
 
Best Picture: She Stays, directed by Marinthia Gutiérrez​
 
Honorable Mention: Duck, directed by Rachel Maclean
 
 
SHORT FUSE
 
Best Picture: Be Right Back, directed by Lucas Paulino & Gabe Ibañez
 
Honorable Mention: The Night Practice, directed by Bogdan Alecsandru
 
 
FANTASTIC SHORTS
 
Best Picture: The Meaningless Daydreams of Augie & Celeste, directed by Pernell Marsden
 
Honorable Mention: Atom & Void, directed by Gonçalo Almeida
 
 
DRAWN AND QUARTERED
 
Best Picture: Mira, directed by Eva Louise Hall
 
Honorable Mention: The Night Boots, directed by Pierre-Luc Granjon
 
 
AUDIENCE AWARD
 
DEAD TALENTS SOCIETY, directed by John Hsu
