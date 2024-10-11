Friday One Sheet: MICKEY 17

Who needs credit blocks anymore? The new poster for Bong Joon Ho's science fiction cloning comedy Mickey 17 sees Robert Pattinson framed in ochre and rust. The numbers 1 through 16 are cleverly hiding in plain sight, anchored by the 17 patch on the actual title character, here sporting a goofy, befuddled look that is far more eye catching than it ought to be.



California based MOcean has been featured in this column more than a few times recently, with the design house's work for Caitlin Cronenberg's Humane and Demián Rugna's When Evil Lurks, as well as Jeff Nicols' The Bikeriders.



I like the calcium-oxide coloured border, which offers the director card but also the rating, release date, and the IMAX logo in a quite discrete fashion. It is retro-modern. And is it my imagination that the title typography resembles those flipping numbers on old table clocks (think Groundhog Day) that manage to be both digital and analog at the same time? A theme of the film itself? We will have to wait until 2025.