Calgary Underground 2024: Curtain Raiser

The opening night film, I Saw the TV Glow, from writer-director Jane Schoenbrun (We're All Going to the World's Fair), is fresh off its Sundance bow. Our own Mel Valentin had this to say:

"Cult fandoms, the positives and perils inherent in nostalgia (tonic or toxin), and the boundless search for personal identity, come together in Voltron-like fashion into a disquieting, discomfiting blend of fantasy, horror, and drama.

"Riddled with existential discomfort, surreal digressions, and fractured, irreparable identities, I Saw the TV Glow confirms Schoenbrun’s status as a singularly talented, risk-embracing filmmaker more than worthy of the accolades and acclaim that have come their way."