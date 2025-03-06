MICKEY 17: Now Playing, Taking Us to the Stars

Our own Pierce Conran wrote an in-depth review of Bong Joon Ho's latest film, Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattison, upon its premiere at Berlinale 2025 last month. He wrote in part:

"With his latest film, Bong Joon Ho reaches for the stars but what his characters discover in the far reaches of space is just another version of the messed-up world they left behind, a world Bong has laid bare for us time and time again.

"A spunky sci-fi satire that feels at times like Brazil on an alien planet, Mickey 17 is a riot, with Bong's signature humour, usually relegated to the fringes, here elevated to the main event. It follows on very naturally from his other English-language pictures, yet this grungy ride, though never hard to follow, isn't always a smooth one."

Read his review in its entirety right here. Pierce has lived in South Korea for years and knows Bong Joon Ho's filmography intimately. He places Mickey 17 in the context of the director's previous work, and South Korean and world cinema in general.

It's a marvelous read, and I highly recommend it, especially since the film is now playing in Canada and its neighbor, the U.S., as well as Belgium, China, France, Indonesia, the Philippines, Albania, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hong Kong, South Korea, and many other fine countries and territories on Planet Earth.

Check out the trailer below. Make your weekend plans accordingly.