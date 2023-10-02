Telluride Horror Show 2023: Lineup Announced, Includes SUITABLE FLESH, WHEN EVIL LURKS And THE SACRIFICE GAME

Those fine folks at Telluride Horror Show have just announced the lineup for this year's festival and as per usual they will not disappoint their audience.

There are so many festival hits in this lineup, folks. Late Night With The Devil, Suitable Flesh, When Evil Lurks, The Sacrifice Game, and Vincent Must Die have made impressions on us this year.

In capacities other than ScreenAnarchy I've seen the wicked and darkly funny The Coffee Table. There is a lot of buzz around the South Korean flick Sleep. I think folks will be at least wierded out by Eight Eyes, for sure.

There will also be a primer event happening the Thursday night before, screening two 4K restorations of The Changling and Cemetary Man, from Severin Films. This will be a free event.

The complete lineup of features, shorts, special guests and more follows.

Telluride Horror Show Reveals Line-up for 2023 Film Festival

14th edition features World Premieres, Highly Anticipated Horror Titles, and Venue Addition

Telluride Horror Show has just announced the line-up for its 14th edition, October 13-15, 2023 in world-famous Telluride, Colorado.

The 2023 Telluride Horror Show will showcase a robust international slate of genre films, including 21 features and 35 shorts from 14 countries, with highly anticipated titles including IT’S A WONDERFUL KNIFE (Tyler MacIntyre), LATE NIGHT WITH THE DEVIL (Colin Cairnes, Cameron Cairnes), SUITABLE FLESH (Joe Lynch), THE ORIGIN (Andrew Cumming), THE SACRIFICE GAME (Jenn Wexler), WHERE THE DEVIL ROAMS (The Adams Family), and a special theatrical presentation of WHEN EVIL LURKS courtesy of IFC Films and Shudder. Full film line-up listed below.

As one of the largest-capacity genre film festivals in the world, Telluride Horror Show attracts the latest and best genre films from around the globe and attendees from all over the country for an incredible gathering of horror fans in the world-famous mountain resort town of Telluride. For three packed days, film fans experience an eclectic mix of horror, suspense, thriller, dark fantasy, science fiction and dark comedy in Telluride’s unique theaters, with many of the films having one of their first US showings.

Writer and director Mickey Keating, a long-time alum of the festival, returns as this year’s guest host. Creepy Campfire Tales, an opening night tradition of the Telluride Horror Show, will also return with fireside readings under the mountain stars from renowned genre authors Adam Cesare, Gabino Iglesias, and Jeremy Robert Johnson. Guest biographies listed below.

“This is a powerhouse line-up of horror, especially indie horror, which reigns supreme at the Telluride Horror Show. Tons of alumni, some returning to Telluride with their first-ever feature films, and tons of newcomers - we’re excited to welcome them to high altitude,” says festival director Ted Wilson. “And thank you to the patient 1,000+ horror fans who have already made their plans to be at the Horror Show before we announce a single film. Your gamble paid off – this lineup of features, shorts, and guests is so worth the wait.”

Festival growth continues with the addition of Telluride Elks Lodge in the historic Swede-Finn Hall. The venue, made possible in part by a Telluride Tourism Board grant, will host new and established events during the weekend of the festival.

Since 2018, Telluride Horror Show has sold out in advance. Horror fans are encouraged to buy passes now in order to secure a space at the 2023 Telluride Horror Show, which is sure to sell out again with box office numbers outpacing previous years.

FESTIVAL LINE-UP: 2023 TELLURIDE HORROR SHOW

FEATURE FILMS

All You Need is Death

Ireland | 2023 | 94 min | Director: Paul Duane

COLORADO PREMIERE

A couple seeks forbidden knowledge; specifically, the desire to possess songs that hold the power of modern magic. When they find an elderly woman who sings songs that have never been heard before, they open the door to an ancient evil.

Eight Eyes

USA/Serbia/Macedonia | 2023 | 88 min | Director: Austin Jennings

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Justin Martell (Producer), Emily Sweet (Lead)

A mysterious local crashes a couple's vacation through the former Yugoslavia, pulling them deeper into his web of psychic rituals. A Vinegar Syndrome production, hosted by Theresa Mercado.

Falling Stars

USA | 2023 | 80 min | Directors: Richard Karpala, Gabriel Bienczycki

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Richard Karpala

On the first night of harvest, three brothers set out for the desert to see a witch's corpse. Short film alum Richard Karpala (“Iris”, 2015 Telluride Horror Show, and “Psychos”, 2021 Telluride Horror Show) returns to the festival with his feature directorial debut, co-directed by Gabriel Bienczycki.

Frogman

USA | 2023 | 80 min | Director: Anthony Cousins

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Anthony Cousins with Cast & Crew

Three friends in search of the Loveland Frogman are about to find out he is more than just a local legend.... Short film alum Anthony Cousins (“When Susurrus Stirs”, 2016 Telluride Horror Show, and segments in Scare Package and Scare Package II, both Telluride Horror Show selections) returns to the festival with his first feature film.

Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor

USA | 2023 | 97 min | Director: Stephen Cognetti

WORLD PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Stephen Cognetti

In 2021, a group of internet sleuths travel to the remote Carmichael Manor, deep in the woods of the Rockland County, New York, site of the infamous 1989 Carmichael family murders that have gone unsolved to this day. What they discover are secrets that have been hidden away for decades and a terror that has been lurking in the shadows long before Hell House LLC. In 2015, Hell House LLC premiered at the Telluride Horror Show. We welcome back director Stephen Cognetti with his latest, courtesy of Terror Films.

I Will Never Leave You Alone

USA | 2023 | 93 min | Director: DW Medoff

WORLD PREMIERE

IN PERSON: DW Medoff

After being released from prison, a brooding man with a dark past is forced to stay in a haunted house to clear it of spirits. If he leaves, he goes back to prison, but the witch-ghost may be more punishment than he can withstand.

It’s a Wonderful Knife

USA | 2023 | 90 min | Director: Tyler MacIntyre

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Tyler MacIntyre

After saving her town from a psychotic killer, Winnie Carruthers' life is less than wonderful. When she wishes she'd never been born, she finds herself in a nightmare parallel universe where without her, things could be much, much worse. From writer Michael Kennedy (Freaky) and director Tyler MacIntyre (Tragedy Girls, 2017 Telluride Horror Show), starring Jane Widdop (Yellowjackets), Joel McHale (Community) and Justin Long (Barbarian).

Never Hike Alone 2

USA | 2023 | 70 min | Director: Vincente DiSanti

WORLD PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Vincente DiSanti with Cast & Crew

FREE ADMISSION

A Friday the 13th fan film and the direct sequel to Never Hike Alone (2017 Telluride Horror Show), Never Hike Alone 2 is set three months after the disappearance of MARK HILL (Courtlan Gordon). Crystal Lake’s haunted son and part time ambulance driver, TOMMY JARVIS (Thom Mathews), has all but given up on his search for the long-lost JASON VOORHEES (Vincente DiSanti / Bryan Forrest). However, when Tommy receives an emergency call to pick up injured hiker KYLE MCLEOD (Andrew Leighty), he will once again come face-to-face with the Ghost of Crystal Lake, setting into motion the epic and blood-soaked conclusion to their deadly rivalry. Caught between the chaos is DR. DIANA HILL (Anna Campbell), who is still searching for answers to her son's disappearance, and the ever stubborn SHERIFF RICK COLOGNE (Vinny Guastaferro), who believes Tommy is ultimately responsible for it all.

Late Night with the Devil

USA/Australia/United Arab Emirates | 2023 | 92 min | Directors: Colin Cairnes, Cameron Cairnes

COLORADO PREMIERE

October 31, 1977. Johnny Carson rival Jack Delroy hosts a syndicated talk show ‘Night Owls’ that has long been a trusted companion to insomniacs around the country. A year after the tragic death of Jack’s wife, ratings have plummeted. Desperate to turn his fortunes around, Jack plans a Halloween special like no other, unaware he is about to unleash evil into the living rooms of America. Writer-director duo Colin Cairnes and Cameron Cairnes craft a narrative that unfolds nearly in real time, as the taping of ‘Night Owls' unexpectedly transforms from amusing to bizarre to deliciously sinister. In his first lead role, David Dastmalchian brings a magnetic charisma as well as layers of gravitas to the role of Jack. At its core Late Night with the Devil is a tale about the inextricable links between fame and cult of personality, modern technology and the supernatural…with plenty of insidious thrills along the way.

Lord of Misrule

UK | 2023 | 104 min | Director: William Brent Bell

COLORADO PREMIERE

Rebecca Holland (Tuppence Middleton) has recently taken over as vicar of a rural English village. When her young daughter Grace (Evie Templeton) goes missing at the local festival, the villagers and local police join in a desperate search. However, the closer they edge towards finding Grace, the more secrets emerge from the village’s dark past. Soon, Rebecca must decide just how much she is willing to sacrifice to rescue her daughter from the grip of evil.

Sleep

South Korea | 2023 | 95 min | Director: Jason Yu

COLORADO PREMIERE

Hyun-su (LEE Sun-kyun, PARASITE) and Soo-jin (JUNG Yu-mi) are newlyweds. Seemingly out of nowhere, he starts talking in his sleep. “Someone’s inside.” From that night on, whenever he falls asleep, he transforms into someone else with no recollection of what happened the night before. Soo-jin is overwhelmed with anxiety that he’ll hurt her family while she sleeps and can barely sleep a wink because of this irrational fear. Despite sleep treatment, Hyun-su’s sleepwalking only intensifies, and she begins to feel that her unborn child may be in danger…

Suitable Flesh

USA | 2023 | 99 min | Director: Joe Lynch

COLORADO PREMIERE

Successful psychiatrist Elizabeth Derby has brutally murdered her young patient Asa Waite. Locked up in a psych ward, she recounts to her friend Dr. Daniella Upton an insane, obsessive tale of erotic attraction, out-of-body experiences, ancient curses, grisly deaths and unspeakable evil. The things Elizabeth has felt, seen and done have destroyed her marriage, ruined her reputation, left bodies in her wake, and led her to a ‘kill or be killed’ desperation. If Daniella doesn’t believe her now, more deaths will follow, and Elizabeth will be forever lost. But who would believe such a mind-bending story? And worse, if it is all true, who will be left to tell it? From the director of Mayhem (2017 Telluride Horror Show), Suitable Flesh is an H.P. Lovecraft adaptation inspired by Stuart Gordon’s horror legacy, starring Heather Graham, Barbara Crampton, Judah Lewis, Bruce Davison, Johnathon Schaech, and Jonah Ray.

The Coffee Table

Spain | 2023 | 90 min | Director: Caye Casas

COLORADO PREMIERE

Jesus and Maria are a couple going through a difficult time in their relationship. Nevertheless, they have just become parents. To shape their new life, they decide to buy a new coffee table. A fateful decision that will change their existence…

The Origin

UK | 2022 | 87 min | Director: Andrew Cumming

COLORADO PREMIERE

A small boat reaches the shores of a raw and desolate landscape. A group of six have struggled across the narrow sea to find a new home. They are starving, desperate, and living 45,000 years ago. First they must find shelter, and they strike out across the tundra wastes towards the distant mountains that promise the abundant caves they need to survive. But when night falls, anticipation turns to fear and doubt as they realize they are not alone. Terrifying sounds suggest something monstrous at large in this landscape, something that could kill or steal them away. As relationships in the group fracture, the determination of one young woman reveals the terrible actions taken to survive.

The Sacrifice Game

USA | 2023 | 99 min | Director: Jenn Wexler

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Jenn Wexler, Heather Buckley (Producer)

The Blackvale School for Girls, 1971. It's bad enough that students Samantha and Clara can't go home for the holidays, but things take a deadly turn when a gang of cult killers arrives at their doorstep - just in time for Christmas. The latest feature from Jenn Wexler, director of The Ranger and producer of Larry Fessenden’s Depraved and Mickey Keating’s Darling (2015 Telluride Horror Show), starring Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Olivia Scott Welch (the FEAR STREET franchise), and Telluride’s own Gus Kenworthy.

Vincent Must Die

France | 2023 | 115 min | Director: Stéphan Castang

COLORADO PREMIERE

Vincent is just an average guy working at an average job with an average life when he is violently assaulted by an intern out of the blue, which soon develops into escalating attacks by random strangers for seemingly no reason.

When Evil Lurks

Argentina | 2023 | 100 min | Director: Demián Rugna

Special Theatrical Presentation courtesy of IFC Films and Shudder

The residents of a small rural town discover that a demon is about to be born among them. They desperately try to escape before the evil is born, but it may be too late… A shocking supernatural thriller from the Argentine master of horror and director of Terrified (2018 Telluride Horror Show).

Where the Devil Roams

USA | 2023 | 93 min | Directors: Zelda Adams, John Adams, Toby Poser

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Zelda Adams

A family of traveling sideshow performers traverses the harsh conditions of Depression-era America on a bloody search for eternal life. ﻿The Adams Family, directors of "The Deeper You Dig " (2019 Telluride Horror Show) and "Hellbender" (2021 Telluride Horror Show), continue to take the indie horror world by storm!

You'll Never Find Me

Australia | 2023 | 96 min | Directors: Indianna Bell, Josiah Allen

COLORADO PREMIERE

An isolated man living in the back of a desolate caravan park is visited by a desperate young woman seeking shelter from a violent storm. As the savage storm worsens, these solitary souls begin to feel threatened - but who should really be afraid? A bold directorial debut from filmmaking duo Josiah Allen & Indianna Bell, this sharp, twisted contained thriller features outstanding performances from Jordan Cowan and Brendan Rock.

SPECIAL GUESTS

Mickey Keating

GUEST HOST

Mickey Keating is a writer, director, sometimes TV show host, and Telluride Horror Show diehard. He first arrived in the mountains in 2015 to premiere his black & white freakout DARLING, and later returned with 2017's PSYCHOPATHS, then again in 2021 with the folk horror movie OFFSEASON. He is thrilled to be joining the festival once again this year and is looking forward to many more returns.

Adam Cesare

GUEST AUTHOR

Adam Cesare is the author of the Bram Stoker Award-winning Clown in a Cornfield series, the Dark Horse Comics graphic novel Dead Mall (with art by David Stoll), and several other novels and novellas including the cult hit Video Night and the upcoming YA psychothriller Influencer. Clive Barker called him "an author who knows how to make us afraid." And, yes, that blurb's going on Adam's tombstone.

Gabino Iglesias

GUEST AUTHOR

Gabino Iglesias is a writer, editor, literary critic, and professor living in Austin, TX. He is the author of The Devil Takes You Home, Coyote Songs, and Zero Saints. His work has won the Bram Stoker, Shirley Jackson, Wonderland, and International Latino Book awards. He has been nominated for the Edgar, Anthony, Locus, Reading the West, and Dragon awards.

Jeremy Robert Johnson

GUEST AUTHOR

Jeremy Robert Johnson is the author of The Loop, Skullcrack City, In the River, and Entropy in Bloom. His fiction has been praised by The Washington Post and Publishers Weekly, authors such as David Wong, Chuck Palahniuk and Jack Ketchum, and has appeared internationally in numerous anthologies and magazines. A long-time member of the Telluride Horror Show family, Jeremy is “a defining name within the [bizarro] genre. His work is most aptly described as a mixture of all these things — thrillers that become bloodbaths, horrors that blend into fantasies, and apocalypses that transcend into high art” (Los Angeles Review of Books).

SHORT FILMS

“Bumps in the Night”

Scratch

USA | 2023 | 24 min | Director: Michael Trainotti

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Michael Trainotti

A Father/Son weekend adventure becomes a terrifying fight for survival.

The Custodian

USA | 2023 | 9 min | Director: Colin J. Mason

WORLD PREMIERE

On Halloween night, two young women leave a party to venture into the woods in search of their friend, who has mysteriously disappeared. They stumble on a vast ruined building that shouldn't be there - when they go inside, they soon realize that they shouldn't be there either.

No Signature Required

USA | 2022 | 10 min | Director: Kenneth Lawrence

A woman finds a mysterious box on her doorstep, the contents of which will alter her perception of terror.

Juliette Wasn't Invited Tonight

USA | 2023 | 5 min | Director: Michael Lazovsky

COLORADO PREMIERE

A high school teen finds herself spending her Saturday night alone in her bedroom…

The Reclaimers

USA | 2023 | 20 min | Director: Jason Sheedy

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Jason Sheedy

After her grandparents are killed by invisible creatures, a determined young woman seeks to avenge them with the help of her canine companion - the only one who can see the mysterious invaders.

Foundation

USA | 2022 | 8 min | Director: Nello DiGiandomenico

WORLD PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Nello DiGiandomenico

Elle questions Teddy about a work friend when he's suddenly drawn into the basement of their apartment building, where Elle tries to find him.

Here To Stay

USA | 2022 | 7 min | Director: Christopher Sheffield

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Christopher Sheffield

After abandoning friends and family at a funeral, Jude hides away in his home, but he's not as alone as he thinks, and sometimes the horrible mistakes you make have a way of following you.

Toad Boy

USA | 2023 | 13 min | Director: Phillip J. McLaughlin

NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Phillip J. McLaughlin, Hillary Rust

Todd is different and the other kids at school have noticed. When unexcused absences start piling up after a run-in with several bullies the principal discovers a disturbing book in Todd's locker and fears a retaliation. He calls on Todd's sister to facilitate an intervention with the troubled boy, but quickly learns the help Todd needs may require a sacrifice he's unwilling to make.

“Horror at High Elevation”

Lollygag

USA | 2022 | 10 min | Director: Tij D'oyen

COLORADO PREMIERE

A woman recounts her sensual yet macabre childhood memory about the boy next door.

The Nolberto Method

UK | 2023 | 10 min | Director: David Winstone

COLORADO PREMIERE

A suicidal man has a bizarre and life changing decision to make when his therapist brings out an extremely disgusting slug that she claims will solve all his problems if he just licks it…

Ringing Rocks

USA | 2022 | 17 min | Director: Gus Reed

COLORADO PREMIERE

A young man takes his grief-stricken boyfriend to recover at an idyllic desert resort, but awakens to an eerie new reality.

Bookworm

Spain | 2023 | 14 min | Director: Javier Yañez Sanz

COLORADO PREMIERE

Spain, 1979. Irene is an aspiring writer obsessed with the delicate ghost that haunts the library where she works.

Terror

UK | 2023 | 11 min | Director: Giles Buchanan

COLORADO PREMIERE

The sole survivor of a mountain climb struggles to come to terms with a supernatural incident.

Abominations

USA | 2023 | 14 min | Director: Mike Fontaine

COLORADO PREMIERE

In a dark, urban wasteland, a man cares for a creature that lives inside the walls of his hidden underground dwelling. When his attempts to tame the creature fail, he is forced to reckon with the true nature of his beloved companion.

“Sinister Stories”

Captive

USA | 2022 | 24 min | Directors: Jason Boesch & Preston Peterson

COLORADO PREMIERE

An elderly trapper revisits his dark past as a serial killer when he's taken hostage by two fugitives in the wilderness of Montana.

Mysteries of the Desert

USA | 2023 | 11 min | Director: Adam Hardman

WORLD PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Adam Hardman, Whitney Crowder

"On August 6th 2020, Lula Samm stopped by the side of the road to aid a stranded motorist. She was never seen again." -Palm Desert Tribune, 2023

Meadowville

USA | 2023 | 16 min | Director: Phillip Clark Davis

WORLD PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Phillip Clark Davis

A photographer finds himself in the "Bermuda Triangle of the Rockies".

Robbie Ain't Right No More

USA | 2023 | 18 min | Director: Kyle Perritt

WORLD PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Kyle Perritt, Emmie Holmes

Sarah (Madeleine McGraw, THE BLACK PHONE, OUTCAST) was close with her older brother Robbie (Jadon Cal, LAST OF THE GRADS) before he went off to war. But now he’s cold and distant. He doesn’t seem quite right anymore. When Sarah refuses to let him slip away, she finds out he brought something horrific home with him.

Get Away

USA | 2022 | 15 min | Director: Michael Gabriele

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Michael Gabriele

A group of friends spending the weekend at a remote vacation rental in the desert, play a mysterious VHS tape, and realize that there are too many strange and terrifying coincidences.

Eden

USA | 2022 | 9 min | Director: Corey Scott Rutledge

COLORADO PREMIERE

After a woman dies from a mysterious illness, she finds herself in a strange paradise.

“Uncanny Tales”

Assimilation

USA | 2023 | 13 min | Director: Andrew Jacobson

COLORADO PREMIERE

After the death of her best friend, Liz attends Julie’s funeral gathering where strange events begin to occur.

The Spirit Became Flesh

USA | 2023 | 17 min | Director: Jesse Aultman

COLORADO PREMIERE

In the middle-of-nowhere Alabama, Sam returns to his deeply religious hometown to visit his sister. To his horror, Sam discovers that his old community has turned into a fanatic cult that worships a sinister monster residing in their woods. Through their disturbing rituals and unnerving sacrifices, Sam is cornered by his townspeople as they attempt to induct him into their faith. He realizes he must find out what this being is and how to tell his sister of its true nature.

The Thaw

USA | 2023 | 17 min | Directors: Sarah Wisner and Sean Temple

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Sarah Wisner, Sean Temple

In 19th century Vermont, a young woman's parents drink sleeping tea in order to survive the harsh winter, but an early thaw leads to horrifying results.

Tiny Thing

USA | 2023 | 16 min | Director: Joshua Giuliano

COLORADO PREMIERE

It’s the tiny things that fuck us over in the end.

Eyestring

USA/Argentina | 2023 | 8 min | Director: Javier Devitt

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Javier Devitt

Veronica has a mysterious string growing out of her eye and a cryptic message from a hotline service. As the string grows, strange signs related to the hotline message appear everywhere. Each clue she finds only further complicates the question. She must find a way to free herself.

Sore Throat

USA | 2022 | 6 min | Director: Quinn O'Connor

COLORADO PREMIERE

The lies of a loved one follow a troubled boy to a new city, as a voice-stealing entity threatens to consume him entirely.

Janelle's Baby

USA | 2023 | 10 min | Director: Michael Squid

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Michael Squid, Matthew Canada, Rachael Richman

Janelle's desire to have a baby of her own takes a heart-wrenching turn when she finds out she's infertile. With additional worrisome blood lab results from the doctor and strange, secretive behavior, her husband's concern grows.

“Vault of Humor”

NASTY VIDEOS

UK | 2023 | 7 min | Directors: Alice & Ren Sanders White

COLORADO PREMIERE

The year is 1980…something. The Censor Board and their army of citizen busybodies are protecting British living rooms from the biggest threat to social hygiene the nation’s ever seen: NASTY VIDEOS. They’ll drain your brain. They’ll corrupt your children. They’ll turn you into a NASTY PERSON!

Forgotten Lake

Canada | 2023 | 7 min | Directors: Matthew Kennedy, Adam Brooks

COLORADO PREMIERE

Counselors at Forgotten Lake Summer Camp are horrified to discover the legend of the Blueberry Boy is more real than they could have imagined.

The Encounter

USA | 2022 | 2 min | Director: G. Gotham Smith

WORLD PREMIERE

IN PERSON: G. Gotham Smith

A man walking train tracks late at night meets another man.

Said of a deer that sheds its antlers

Belgium | 2023 | 20 min | Director: Salomé Crickx

U.S. PREMIERE

Today is the 167th annual Shedding, a cheerful ceremony that brings all generations together to promote ideological renewal. This year, Ben and her parents will experience it firsthand.

96% Cooked

USA | 2023 | 7 min | Director: Mike Langer

WORLD PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Mike Langer, Ceylan Carhoglu

At the tail end of a funeral service, a woman begins to suspect there's something wrong with her father's urn…

Save the Watermelon

USA | 2022 | 10 min | Director: Chris W. Smith

COLORADO PREMIERE

The world's best gamer tests out a new video game. But everything might not bee what it seems.

We Joined a Cult

USA | 2023 | 4 min | Director: Chris McInroy

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Chris McInroy, Carlos LaRotta

They just wanted to play kickball.

We’ve lost track of how many times Chris McInroy has been at the Telluride Horror Show…we’re just glad he keeps making hilarious horror comedy shorts for us to show every year!

FISHMONGER

USA | 2023 | 26 min | Director: Neil Ferron

COLORADO PREMIERE

A pathetic Irish fishmonger must survive a sex pact with an ancient fish creature in order to save his mother’s soul from burning in hell.

THURSDAY NIGHT SHOWS

Get primed for the Telluride Horror Show with two horror classics at the Nugget Theatre.

Thursday, October 12. FREE ADMISSION.

The Changeling

Canada | 1980 | 106 min | Director: Peter Medak

4K Restoration by Severin Films

Severin Films presents the fully restored 1980 gem that made Martin Scorsese's 11 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time list. This movie represents a career peak for both star George C. Scott and director Peter Medak (THE RULING CLASS.) Oscar-winner Scott delivers major feels as a classical music composer consumed by grief after his wife and daughter are killed in a shocking accident. When he moves to a secluded Victorian mansion, he finds himself haunted by a paranormal entity that unleashes an even more disturbing secret. Based on actual events!

Cemetery Man

Italy | 1994 | 105 min | Director: Michele Soavi

4K Restoration by Severin Films

Francesco Dellamorte (Rupert Everett) is the groundskeeper at a cemetery where the dead just won't stay dead - and it's up to him to deal with those who come back to life with a hunger for human flesh. But Dellamorte's job soon becomes much more complicated when he falls for an enigmatic young woman (Anna Falchi) whose husband has recently died. Based on the novel by Tiziano Sclavi (DYLAN DOG) and directed by Michele Soavi (THE CHURCH), CEMETERY MAN is a late masterpiece of Italian horror: quirky, gory, romantic, and unlike anything else.