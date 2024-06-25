Shudder in July: ARCADIAN And HUMANE Featured Next Month

Shudder's lineup for the month of July features two new feature films, Arcadian and Humane, more of The Last Drive-in and a healthy dose of rep titles in the Shudder Resurrected programming.

... by the time the shit hits the fan, we know and care for these characters and equally important, we understand that they care for each other. While it may not display quite the same level of scares as The Descent , Arcadian definitely takes a page from that film’s care and character building. Brewer’s confident direction, the vast unbroken Irish desolation, and an effective score all support the action on screen which is, for my money, some of the best monster action in years.

Apocalypses in Canadian cinema tend to occur in slow motion, and have a subversive touch of quiet absurdity. The two undisputed classics of the genre are Don McKellar’s Last Night , and Bruce McDonald’s Pontypool . Caitlin Cronenberg aims for that lofty territory with her debut feature film, Humane .

More on both titles and the full lineup follow.

ARCADIAN

Directed by Benjamin Brewer

Streaming On Shudder July 12

Available in US, CA

In a near future, normal life on Earth has been decimated. Paul and his two sons, Thomas and Joseph, have been living a half-life – tranquility by day and torment by night. Every night, after the sun sets, they face the unrelenting attacks of a mysterious and violent evil. One day, when Thomas doesn't return home before sundown, Paul must leave the safety of their fortified farm to find him. A nightmarish battle ensues that forces the family to execute a desperate plan to survive.

Additional Nicolas Cage films will also be available on the service in July, including Bangkok Dangerous, Sympathy for the Devil, A Score to Settle, Mandy, Prisoners of the Ghostland, and Color Out of Space.

HUMANE

Directed by Caitlin Cronenberg

Streaming On Shudder July 26

Available in US

HUMANE takes place over a single day, mere months after a global ecological collapse has forced world leaders to take extreme measures to reduce the earth’s population. In a wealthy enclave, a recently retired newsman has invited his four grown children to dinner to announce his intentions to enlist in the nation’s new euthanasia program. But when the father’s plan goes horribly awry, tensions flare and chaos erupt among his children.

TV SERIES

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs

Shudder Original Series

Season 6 Episodes Continue Biweekly LIVE Premieres on Shudder TV

Friday, July 5; Debuts on-demand Sunday, July 7

Friday, July 19; Debuts on-demand Sunday, July 21

Available in US and CA

The supersized sixth season continues with all-new episodes debuting biweekly.

SHUDDER RESURRECTED

**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**

July 1

The Shining

A family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter where a sinister presence influences the father into violence, while his psychic son sees horrific forebodings from both past and present.

#ChadGetstheAxe

Four social media influencers live stream their trip to Devil’s Manor, former home to a satanic cult.

Dr. Giggles

A madman who believes he’s a doctor comes to the town where his crazy father was killed, and soon begins murdering people and becoming infatuated with a teenage girl who has a heart condition.

July 8

She Is Conann

Conann’s life at different stages is shown with a different aesthetic and rhythm from the Sumerian era to the near future.

Class of Nuke ‘Em High

The pupils at a high school next to a nuclear power plant start acting and looking strange after buying contaminated drugs from a plant worker.

House on Haunted Hill (1959)

A millionaire offers $10,000 to five people who agree to be locked in a large, spooky rented house overnight with him and his wife.

Possum

After returning to his childhood home, a disgraced children’s puppeteer is forced to confront his wicked stepfather and the secrets that have tortured his entire life.

We Are Still Here

In the cold, wintery fields of New England, a lonely old house wakes up every thirty years – and demands a sacrifice.

July 15

Etheria Film Night 2024

Etheria is the world’s most respected showcase of new horror, comedy, science fiction, fantasy, action, and thriller films made by emerging women directors.

Starry Eyes

A young hopeful starlet uncovers the ominous origins of the Hollywood elite and enters into a deadly agreement in exchange for fame and fortune.

The Hole in the Fence

Students of an elite religious school attend a camp outside the city, but the tranquility is shattered when a hole is found in the perimeter fence. A chain of mysterious incidents reveals a system created by the tutors to push a fundamentalist view.

Rabid Grannies

Two sweet little old ladies fall victim to an ancient curse that transforms them into bloodthirsty killers!

Maniac Cop

A killer dressed in a police uniform begins murdering innocent people on the streets of New York City.

July 22

Sleep Tight

Cesar, a miserable man who works as an apartment concierge, takes a special interest in an attractive woman who lives there – and goes to great lengths to trouble her.

Tromeo and Juliet

Tromeo, a filmmaker, falls in love with Juliet, the daughter of a former partner who tried to steal his business from him.

Nightbeast

Insane sadistic hermit stalks and captures those who get lost in his part of the woods. A young woman whose car broke down is about to find out what he does with them next.