Shudder in July: ARCADIAN And HUMANE Featured Next Month
Shudder's lineup for the month of July features two new feature films, Arcadian and Humane, more of The Last Drive-in and a healthy dose of rep titles in the Shudder Resurrected programming.
Our own Josh caught Benjamine Brewer's monster flick, Arcadian, when it premiered at SXSW earlier this year. You will find his full review here.
... by the time the shit hits the fan, we know and care for these characters and equally important, we understand that they care for each other. While it may not display quite the same level of scares as The Descent, Arcadian definitely takes a page from that film’s care and character building. Brewer’s confident direction, the vast unbroken Irish desolation, and an effective score all support the action on screen which is, for my money, some of the best monster action in years.
Our own Kurt caught Caitlin Cronenberg's debut thriller, Humane, at Calgary Underground this year. You will find his full review here.
Apocalypses in Canadian cinema tend to occur in slow motion, and have a subversive touch of quiet absurdity. The two undisputed classics of the genre are Don McKellar’s Last Night, and Bruce McDonald’s Pontypool. Caitlin Cronenberg aims for that lofty territory with her debut feature film, Humane.
More on both titles and the full lineup follow.
ARCADIANDirected by Benjamin BrewerStreaming On Shudder July 12Available in US, CASynopsisIn a near future, normal life on Earth has been decimated. Paul and his two sons, Thomas and Joseph, have been living a half-life – tranquility by day and torment by night. Every night, after the sun sets, they face the unrelenting attacks of a mysterious and violent evil. One day, when Thomas doesn't return home before sundown, Paul must leave the safety of their fortified farm to find him. A nightmarish battle ensues that forces the family to execute a desperate plan to survive.Additional Nicolas Cage films will also be available on the service in July, including Bangkok Dangerous, Sympathy for the Devil, A Score to Settle, Mandy, Prisoners of the Ghostland, and Color Out of Space.HUMANEDirected by Caitlin CronenbergStreaming On Shudder July 26Available in USSynopsisHUMANE takes place over a single day, mere months after a global ecological collapse has forced world leaders to take extreme measures to reduce the earth’s population. In a wealthy enclave, a recently retired newsman has invited his four grown children to dinner to announce his intentions to enlist in the nation’s new euthanasia program. But when the father’s plan goes horribly awry, tensions flare and chaos erupt among his children.TV SERIESThe Last Drive-In with Joe Bob BriggsShudder Original SeriesSeason 6 Episodes Continue Biweekly LIVE Premieres on Shudder TVFriday, July 5; Debuts on-demand Sunday, July 7Friday, July 19; Debuts on-demand Sunday, July 21Available in US and CASynopsisThe supersized sixth season continues with all-new episodes debuting biweekly.SHUDDER RESURRECTED**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**July 1The ShiningA family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter where a sinister presence influences the father into violence, while his psychic son sees horrific forebodings from both past and present.#ChadGetstheAxeFour social media influencers live stream their trip to Devil’s Manor, former home to a satanic cult.Dr. GigglesA madman who believes he’s a doctor comes to the town where his crazy father was killed, and soon begins murdering people and becoming infatuated with a teenage girl who has a heart condition.July 8She Is ConannConann’s life at different stages is shown with a different aesthetic and rhythm from the Sumerian era to the near future.Class of Nuke ‘Em HighThe pupils at a high school next to a nuclear power plant start acting and looking strange after buying contaminated drugs from a plant worker.House on Haunted Hill (1959)A millionaire offers $10,000 to five people who agree to be locked in a large, spooky rented house overnight with him and his wife.PossumAfter returning to his childhood home, a disgraced children’s puppeteer is forced to confront his wicked stepfather and the secrets that have tortured his entire life.We Are Still HereIn the cold, wintery fields of New England, a lonely old house wakes up every thirty years – and demands a sacrifice.July 15Etheria Film Night 2024Etheria is the world’s most respected showcase of new horror, comedy, science fiction, fantasy, action, and thriller films made by emerging women directors.Starry EyesA young hopeful starlet uncovers the ominous origins of the Hollywood elite and enters into a deadly agreement in exchange for fame and fortune.The Hole in the FenceStudents of an elite religious school attend a camp outside the city, but the tranquility is shattered when a hole is found in the perimeter fence. A chain of mysterious incidents reveals a system created by the tutors to push a fundamentalist view.Rabid GranniesTwo sweet little old ladies fall victim to an ancient curse that transforms them into bloodthirsty killers!Maniac CopA killer dressed in a police uniform begins murdering innocent people on the streets of New York City.July 22Sleep TightCesar, a miserable man who works as an apartment concierge, takes a special interest in an attractive woman who lives there – and goes to great lengths to trouble her.Tromeo and JulietTromeo, a filmmaker, falls in love with Juliet, the daughter of a former partner who tried to steal his business from him.NightbeastInsane sadistic hermit stalks and captures those who get lost in his part of the woods. A young woman whose car broke down is about to find out what he does with them next.
