WHEN EVIL LURKS: Official Trailer And Poster Are Here, Watch at Your Own Peril

This is a public service announcement, I implore you to try and go into a screening of Demian Rugna's When Evil Lurks as blind as possible. Do not watch this trailer. Do not scroll down and look at the poster. Both of them lean heavily into some of the big holy crap moments in the horror shocker. Back out now if you want to avoid anything spoiler-y.

That being said, there is an official trailer and poster for the upcoming release of Rugna's new horror flick. .

When brothers Pedro (Ezequiel Rodríguez) and Jimmy (Demián Salomón) discover that a demonic infection has been festering in a nearby farmhouse — its very proximity poisoning the local livestock — they attempt to evict the victim from their land. Failing to adhere to the proper rites of exorcism, their reckless actions inadvertently trigger an epidemic of possessions across their rural community. Now they must outrun an encroaching evil as it corrupts and mutilates everyone it is exposed to, and enlist the aid of a wizened “cleaner,” who holds the only tools that can stop this supernatural plague. A wildly original take on the possession film, When Evil Lurks is a shocking supernatural thriller from Argentine master of horror, writer-director Demián Rugna (Terrified).

When Evil Lurks last week when it premiered at Tiff. We caughtlast week when it premiered at Tiff. It left a mark

There are set pieces in this film that will haunt us for the rest of our days. There is violence so casually executed that we cannot stop thinking about it. Trust us when we say that When Evil Lurks will shake you to your core.

When Evil Lurks is playing at Beyond Fest on ﻿Sunday, October 1st at 4:00 pm in the Aero Theatre with a Q&A with Demián Rugna afterwards.

Before that When Evil Lurks is also screening at Fantastic Fest in Austin tomorrow, Friday 22nd ﻿and Wednesday 27th. Rugna is also in town for those screenings.

The only other stop for When Evil Lurks will be over at Sitges. You may find it in theaters on October 6th and streaming on Shudder on the 27th.