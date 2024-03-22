HARD:LINE 2024: German Genre Fest Hosting Ted Geoghegan, Premiering BROOKLYN 45 And More

Our friends have been to past HARD:LINE Film Festival editions in Regensburg, Germany. A UNESCO World Heritage Site it is an incredibly beautiful city in Bavaria at the northmost point of the Danube River. What a place to host an international film festival for genre film. We can see why friends have gone in the past.

This year another friend, Ted Geoghegan, is headed over to screen his latest, the German premiere of Brooklyn 45, and hold a retrospective of his other films, Mohawk and We Are Still Here. He will also hold a masterclass for guests of the festival and just be the all-around nice guy that he is, enjoying some good old Bavarian hospitality.

For four days in April a small selection of films will have their German premiere at HARD:LINE. Apart from Ted’s films the lineup also includes All You Need is Blood, The Complex Forms, Demigod: The Legend Begins, The Emu War, In A Violent Nature, Kill Your Lover, The Last Ashes, Propriedade, Stopmotion and You’ll Never Find Me.

Despite its modest size HARD:LINE is a member of the Méliès International Festivals Federation and will award a Méliès D'Argent Award to a European genre film at the end of the festival.

More about the festival in the official announcement.