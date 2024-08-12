THEY WILL KILL YOU: Kirill Sokolov's Horror Thriller Adds Heather Graham to Cast

They Will Kill You. Last week while I was on vacay THR announced that Patricia Arquette and Tom Felton were joining Zazie Beetz in Kirill Sokolov's horror thriller

They Will Kill You, which is described as a horror feature laced with black humor and telling the story of a woman (Beetz) who answers a help wanted ad to be a housekeeper in a mysterious high-rise in New York City, not realizing she is entering a community that has seen a number of disappearances over the years and may be under the grip of a Satanic cult. The project has been described as being a tonal mix of Ready or Not and The Raid.

Suitable Flesh and The Oracle? Cause there's no love like horror love. Today, THR has announced that Heather Graham will join the cast as well. Has Graham caught the horror bug again after last year'sand? Cause there's no love like horror love.

Why Don't You Just Die!, and their follow-up No Looking Back which left an impression on our own Martin, Sokolov is the writer and director of a festival circuit fave,, and their follow-upwhich left an impression on our own Martin, with some reservations

It seems obvious that They Will Kill You will be Sokolov's English-language debut. Unless everyone in the cast already knows Russian, or will speak it phonetically. Please, no.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce via Skydance along with Nocturna Pictures, the horror label formed earlier this year by Skydance and Andy and Barbara Muschietti, and Dan Kagan (Longlegs).