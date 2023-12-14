DESTROY ALL NEIGHBORS Trailer: Jonah Ray Rodrigues And Alex Winter in Horror Comedy on Shudder This January

William Brown (Jonah Ray Rodrigues), a neurotic, self-absorbed musician determined to finish his prog-rock magnum opus, faces a creative roadblock in the form of a noisy and grotesque neighbor named Vlad (Alex Winter). Finally working up the nerve to demand that Vlad keep it down, William inadvertently decapitates him. But, while attempting to cover up one murder, William’s accidental reign of terror causes victims to pile up and become undead corpses who torment and create more bloody detours on his road to prog-rock Valhalla. DESTROY ALL NEIGHBORS is a twisted splatter-comedy about a deranged journey of self-discovery full of goopy practical FX, a well-known ensemble cast, and LOTS of blood.

Last week we shared with you that Josh Forbes' horror comedy Destroy All Neighbors, starring Jonah Ray Rodrigues and Alex Winter, is coming to Shudder on January 12th. Today, we have the trailer for said flick, check it out down below.

Pratical effects is always the easiest way to win over horror fans and they look to be in abundance in this one folks. I've always said that humor is subjective so jokes will land for whom they land. Spelling neighbours incorrectly irks me though.

