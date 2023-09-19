SUITABLE FLESH Red Band Trailer: Heather Graham Gets Freaky in Joe Lynch's Lovecraftian Body Horror
Psychiatrist Elizabeth Derby becomes obsessed with helping a young patient suffering extreme personality disorder. But it leads her into dark occult danger as she tries to escape a horrific fate.
Joe Lynch's body swapping Lovecraft horror Suitable Flesh will be in theaters and everywhere you rent movies on October 27th, 2023. RLJE Films, part of the AMC Networks, have sent out a red band trailer for everyone to get a feel for the flic. Feel indeed.
Our own Josh caught Suitable Flesh when it premiered at Tribeca. You will find his full review here, and here is an excerpt to entice you further.
A seasoned horror audience might agree that there are certain expectations set when walking into a Lovecraft adaptation, and Suitable Flesh both sates and upends those wishes in equal measure. Rather than leaning into the monsters and magic or what we’ve come to expect of these films, Suitable Flesh focuses on the desires and intellectual effects of living as an eternal being. There are no tentacles, no goo, and relatively little in the way of gore effects – though, don’t get me wrong, it does deliver when the time comes – but rather the film focuses an exploration of the sensuality and sensation of new flesh.Suitable Flesh fucks. It fucks a lot.
Suitable Flesh stars Heather Graham, Judah Lewis, Bruce Davison, Johnathon Schaech, and Barbara Crampton.
