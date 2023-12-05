DESTROY ALL NEIGHBORS, Starring Alex Winter and Jonah Ray Rodrigues, Premieres January 12 on Shudder

William Brown (Jonah Ray Rodrigues), a neurotic, self-absorbed musician determined to finish his prog-rock magnum opus, faces a creative roadblock in the form of a noisy and grotesque neighbor named Vlad (Alex Winter). Finally working up the nerve to demand that Vlad keep it down, William inadvertently decapitates him. But, while attempting to cover up one murder, William’s accidental reign of terror causes victims to pile up and become undead corpses who torment and create more bloody detours on his road to prog-rock Valhalla. DESTROY ALL NEIGHBORS is a twisted splatter-comedy about a deranged journey of self-discovery full of goopy practical FX, a well-known ensemble cast, and LOTS of blood.

Shudder has announced the premiere of Josh Forbes' hard rock horror flick, Destroy All Neighbours. Starring Jonah Ray Rodrigues (Mystery Science Theater 3000) and Alex Winter (Bill & Ted franchise), the film will premiere on Shudder on January 12th. Putting the wheels in motion they've sent out the new poster below.

Rodrigues and Winter are joined by Kiran Deol, Christian Calloway, Randee Heller, DeMorge Brown, Jon Daly, Phil Hendrie, Ryan Kattner, and Thomas Lennon.

Forbes directed a script written by Charles Pieper and Mike Benner (Bob's Burgers).