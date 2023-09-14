Toronto Film Festival Coverage All Interviews Dramas Anime Indie News

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Beyond Fest 2023: Lineup of Classic And Current Faves Highlight This Year's Edition
Beyond Fest have just unveiled the lineup for this year's edition of the two-week spectacle. As always, the lineup is a stellar mix of contemporary hits and celebrated classics. 
 
Among the classic that genre lovers will not want to miss there is a special screening of The Abyss Special Edition with James Cameron in attendance. Cronenberg's Crash NC-17 Cut, Manhunter with Michael Mann in attendance, Iron Giant with Brad Bird stopping by and Pacific Rim with Guillermo Del Toro on site are just some of the screening featuring special guests. You will not want to miss the screening of Caligula: The Ultimate Cut with genre legend Malcolm McDowell. 
 
Contemporary circuit standouts include Suitable Flesh, When Evil Lurks, Kill, Raging Grace, The Becomers and Femme. There are fifty-five feature films with five world premieres happening from September 25th through October 10th. Get on that!
 
Tickets will be on sale on the American Cinematheque website Friday, September 15th at 10 AM PST. Visit BeyondFest.com and the American Cinematheque for details.
 
THE BIGGEST GENRE FILM FESTIVAL IN THE US, BEYOND FEST, RETURNS FOR ITS 11TH OUTING WITH A 55-FEATURE SLATE SPANNING 15 DAYS OF CINEMATIC EXCESS.
 
Beyond Fest announces its 11th edition including the World Premiere of IT’S A WONDERFUL KNIFE, special screenings of THE ABYSS Special Edition with James Cameron in attendance, DREAM SCENARIO, ALL OF US STRANGERS, FOE, THE CREATOR, THE TOXIC AVENGER, ANATOMY OF A FALL, THE ROYAL HOTEL and in-person screenings with auteur filmmakers Michael Mann, Guillermo del Toro, Brad Bird, icons Malcolm McDowell and Britt Ekland, and a career-spanning celebration with the legendary Roger Corman.   
 
Beyond Fest, the highest-attended genre film festival in the US, is excited to announce its complete slate of 2023 programming comprising 55 features, including 5 world premieres, 3 North American Premieres, 7 US premieres, and 18 West Coast Premieres. After entertaining over 19,000 guests in 2022, Beyond Fest returns for its 11th edition from September 26th - October 10th. Built in partnership with the American Cinematheque and presented exclusively by NEON, Beyond Fest will screen at the Aero Theatre, Los Feliz 3 and Regency Village Theatre with all ticket sales going to the 501c3 non-profit film institution.
 
At the Aero Theatre presented by NEON, Beyond Fest opens with Gareth Edwards’ sci-fi epic THE CREATOR from 20th Century whilst closing night honors are bestowed upon Kristoffer Borgli’s comedy-satire sensation, DREAM SCENARIO - an A24 release - with a career-defining performance from Nicolas Cage; Paul Mescal stars in two breathtaking stunners: first, opposite Andrew Scott and alongside Jamie Bell and Claire Foy, in Andrew Haigh’s acclaimed metaphysical romantic drama ALL OF US STRANGERS, and then he’s opposite Saoirse Ronan in Garth Davis’ psychological drama FOE. Unarians take us to the fourth dimension for the World Premiere of Jodi Wille’s wild documentary WELCOME SPACE BROTHERS, and courtesy of presenting sponsor NEON, are Justine Triet’s immaculately-crafted Palme d’Or winner ANATOMY OF A FALL and Kitty Green’s slow-burn, outback thriller THE ROYAL HOTEL.
 
As always, the best in genre cinema from across the world is celebrated with a bloody torrent of new features. Tyler Macintyre decks the halls with bloody holly for the World Premiere of the Michael Kennedy-scripted IT’S A WONDERFUL KNIFE, from Legendary Entertainment, Macon Blair's THE TOXIC AVENGER delivers an outrageous new take on the Troma classic with the highly anticipated return of the mop-wielding cinema icon, V/H/S/85 reunites Beyond Fest alum David Bruckner and Scott Derrickson, Joe Lynch gets a hometown victory lap with his salacious sensation SUITABLE FLESH, Prime Video and Blumhouse Television relive the 80’s in retro-slasher-style with TOTALLY KILLER, Demián Rugna joins with his bone-chiller-shocker WHEN EVIL LURKS, and the year’s most no-holds-barred slice of cranium-cracking-hyper-violence belongs to Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s KILL.
 
Titans of cinema will be celebrated with a series of rare events during the festival. Box office king James Cameron will be a making a very rare personal appearance for a screening of the THE ABYSS Special Edition followed by an extended conversation, while the grandmaster of genre cinema, Roger Corman, will be receiving a special tribute screening with brand new 35MM prints of ROCK’N’ROLL HIGH SCHOOL, PIRANHA, GRAND THEFT AUTO and THE RAVEN followed by a panel featuring Corman and longtime collaborators Ron Howard, Jon Davison, Amy Holden Jones, Joe Dante, and Allan Arkush. Auteur filmmaker Michael Mann returns to discuss Cinema’s most iconic serial killer and the making of his classic MANHUNTER, Guillermo Del Toro joins to celebrate the 10-year-Anniversary of his robots-smash-everything epic, PACIFIC RIM, and maintaining the theme, director Brad Bird brings his much-loved animation classic THE IRON GIANT.
 
Iconic features take center stage via a series of restorations, extended cuts and special screenings including 4K World Premieres of Michele Soavi’s CEMETERY MAN and THE CHURCH courtesy of Severin Films, the North American premiere of THE RAID - 4K restoration,  Malcolm McDowell joins to discuss the film and his role in its evolution with the newly-restored CALIGULA: THE ULTIMATE CUT, the NC-17 cut of David Cronenberg’s CRASH receives an incredibly rare theatrical screening with a virtual intro by ‘You Must Remember This’’ podcaster Karina Longsworth, celebrating 50 years of folk horror, THE WICKER MAN THE FINAL CUT screens in glorious 4K with icon Britt Ekland in attendance, and courtesy of Bloody Disgusting the extended cut of Italian must-seen-to-be-believed-madness, ADAM CHAPLIN, receives its theatrical World Premiere. FINAL DESTINATION creator Jeffrey Reddick cheats death with us for a very special screening, and Rucking Fotten host a 30th anniversary screening of TRUE ROMANCE with an exclusive, commemorative shirt included with every ticket.
 
“With over 19,000 attendees in 2022, our goal this year was to go bigger while also exposing audiences to new filmmakers who represent the future,” said Head of Programming, Evrim Ersoy. “We’ve delivered on that promise with a program that has the world’s most celebrated artists like James Cameron, Guillermo del Toro, and Roger Corman joining us alongside some of Cinema’s boldest new voices including Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Demián Rugna and Macon Blair.”
 
The newly christened ‘NEON Theatre at the Los Feliz 3’ remains THE place to experience genre’s cutting edge with 27 FREE Premieres thanks to the generous support of our sponsor. Franck Khalfoun and Alexandre Aja’s newest nightmare, NIGHT OF THE HUNTED and Bo Mirasseni’ HISTORY OF EVIL both receive their World Premieres alongside the U.S. Premiere of Xavier Gens’ bone-crunching instant classic, MAYHEM!, courtesy of AMC. Irish folk-horror ALL YOU NEED IS DEATH and Danish true-crime shocker RIPPLE also share World Premiere status, North American premieres of Graham Hughes’ multiverse nightmare HOSTILE DIMENSIONS and the blistering neo-noir THE LAST STRAW, the U.S Premieres of Baloji’s visionary award-winner OMEN, the genre bending FEMME starring George Mckay and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Teresa Sutherland’s uneasy chiller LOVELY, DARK AND DEEP, Orçun Behram’s startling take on the undead THE FUNERAL, Zack Clark’s body-swapping alien love story THE BECOMERS, Barnaby Clay’s feral Tribeca hit thriller, THE SEEDING, Stéphan Castang’s Cannes standout  VINCENT MUST DIE and Sean Hogan’s folk-horror TO FIRE YOU COME AT LAST. Severin Films whips up a mighty double consisting of ENTER CLONES OF BRUCE LEE and festival circuit fave MANCUNIAN MAN: THE LEGENDARY LIFE OF CLIFF TWEMLOW, Kane Hodder and Linda Blair join in person with SPOOKTACULAR! from director Quinn Monahan to celebrate the first Halloween Theme Park in USA, Amanda Kramer’s sensational new transhumanism documentary SO UNREAL featuring Debbie Harry debuts, and there are restoration premieres of Czech oddity extraordinaire THE CASSANDRA CAT, the World Premiere restoration of SLASHERS from Terrorvision, and the new restoration of NOWHERE with director Gregg Araki in attendance.
 
“55 movies across 15 days adds up to a true celebration of the theatrical experience - the very mission at the heart of the American Cinematheque,” said American Cinematheque Director of Programming and Creative, Grant Moninger. “It is an honor to give back to the incredible film-loving community that supports us year round and the city that was literally built by Cinema.”
 
See below for the full lineup of newly announced feature film titles for Beyond Fest 2023. Tickets will be on sale via americancinematheque.com on Friday, September 15th at 10AM PST. Visit beyondfest.com and americancinematheque.com for details.
 
BEYOND FEST 2023 PROGRAM
 
REGENCY VILLAGE THEATRE
 
The Abyss: Special Edition
Special Screening
Director: James Cameron
Country: United States
Runtime: 171 minutes
1989
GUESTS: With Director James Cameron In Attendance
 
AERO THEATRE PRESENTED BY NEON
 
the_creator_ Courtesy of 20th Century Studios.jpg
 
THE CREATOR
Special Screening
Director: Gareth Edwards
Country: United States
Runtime: 133 minutes
2023
 
KILL
West Coast Premiere
Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat
Country: India
Runtime: 115 minutes
2023
GUESTS: With Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat in attendance
 
THE ROYAL HOTEL
West Coast Premiere
Director: Kitty Green
Country: United States
Runtime: 91 minutes
2023
 
CRASH - NC-17 Cut
Special Screening
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: United States
Runtime: 100 minutes
1996
GUESTS: With virtual intro by podcaster Karina Longworth
 
MANHUNTER
Special Screening
Director: Michael Mann
Country: United States
Runtime: 120 minutes
1986
GUESTS: With Director Michael Mann in attendance
 
CALIGULA: THE ULTIMATE CUT
Special Screening
Principal Photography: Tinto Brass
Country: United States, Italy
Runtime: 173 minutes
1979
GUESTS: With actor Malcolm McDowell and archivist/author Thomas Negovan, moderated by critic/historian Stephen Farber
 
ROCK’N’ROLL HIGH SCHOOL
Special Screening
Director: Allan Arkush, Joe Dante
Country: United States
Runtime: 93 minutes
1979
GUESTS: With Director Allan Arkush in attendance
 
GRAND THEFT AUTO
Special Screening
Director: Ron Howard
Country: United States
Runtime: 84 minutes
1977
 
PIRANHA
Special Screening
Director: Joe Dante
Country: United States
Runtime: 94 minutes
1978
GUESTS: With Director Joe Dante in attendance
 
THE RAVEN
Special Screening
Director: Roger Corman
Country: United States
Runtime: 86 minutes
1963
GUESTS: With Director Roger Corman in attendance
 
THE TOXIC AVENGER
West Coast Premiere
Director: Macon Blair
Country: United States
Runtime: 102 minutes
2023
GUESTS: With Director Macon Blair in attendance
 
WHEN EVIL LURKS
West Coast Premiere
Director: Demián Rugna
Country: Argentina
Runtime: 99 minutes
2023
GUESTS: With Director Demián Rugna in attendance
 
V/H/S 85
West Coast Premiere
Director: David Bruckner, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Natasha Kermani, Mike Nelson, & Scott Derrickson
Country: United States
Runtime: 110 minutes
2023
GUESTS: With Directors Scott Derrickson, David Bruckner, Natasha Kermani, Gigi Saul Guerrero in attendance
 
ADAM CHAPLIN
Extended version - Theatrical Premiere
Director(s): Emanuele De Santi, Giulio De Santi
Country: Italy
Runtime: 94 minutes
2011
 
ANATOMY OF A FALL
West Coast Premiere
Director: Justine Triet
Country: France
Runtime: 151 minutes
2023
 
FOE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Garth Davis
Country: Australia
Runtime: 110 minutes
2023
 
TOTALLY KILLER
West Coast Premiere
Director: Nahnatchka Khan
Country: United States
Runtime: 106 minutes
2023
GUESTS: With Director Nahnatchka Khan in attendance
 
SUITABLE FLESH
West Coast Premiere
Director: Joe Lynch
Country: United States
Runtime: 100 minutes
2023
GUESTS: With Director Joe Lynch in attendance
 
CEMETERY MAN
4K Restoration - World Premiere
Director: Michele Soavi
Country: Italy
Runtime: 105 minutes
1994
 
ALL OF US STRANGERS
West Coast Premiere
Director: Andrew Haigh
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: 105 minutes
2023
 
TRUE ROMANCE
Special Screening - Hosted by Rucking Fotten
Director: Tony Scott
Country: United States
Runtime: 120 minutes
1993
 
IRON GIANT
Special Screening
Director: Brad Bird
Country: United States
Runtime: 86 minutes
1999
GUESTS: With Director Brad Bird in attendance
 
PACIFIC RIM
Special Screening
Director: Guillermo Del Toro
Country: United States
Runtime: 131 minutes
2013
GUESTS: With Director Guillermo Del Toro in attendance
 
THE RAID: REDEMPTION
4K Restoration - North American Premiere
Director: Gareth Evans
Country: Indonesia
Runtime: 101 minutes
2011
 
FINAL DESTINATION
Special Screening
Director: James Wong
Country: United States
Runtime: 98 minutes
2000
GUESTS: With Jeffrey Reddick in attendance
 
WELCOME SPACE BROTHERS
World Premiere
Director: Jodi Wille
Country: United States
Runtime: 101
2023
GUESTS: Director Jodi Wille with moderator Daniel Noah and special Unarian guests in attendance
 
IT’S A WONDERFUL KNIFE
World Premiere
Director: Tyler MacIntyre
Country: United States
Runtime: 90 minutes
2023
GUESTS: With Director Tyle MacIntyre in attendance
 
THE WICKER MAN
Special Screening
Director: Robin Hardy
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: 96 minutes
1973
GUESTS: With Actor Britt Ekland in attendance
 
THE CHURCH
4K Restoration - World Premiere
Director: Michele Soavi
Country: Italy
Runtime: 110 minutes
1989
 
DREAM SCENARIO
West Coast Premiere
Director: Kristoffer Borgli
Country: United States
Runtime: 100 minutes
2023
 
NEON THEATRE at LOS FELIZ 3
 
SPOOKTACULAR! 4.JPG
 
SPOOKTACULAR!
West Coast Premiere
Director: Quinn Monahan
Country: United States
Runtime: 105 minutes
2023
GUESTS:  With director Quinn Monahan, Linda Blair and Kane Hodder, Spencer Charnas and Spooky World founder David Bertolino in attendance.
 
MANCUNIAN MAN: THE LEGENDARY LIFE OF CLIFF TWEMLOW
West Coast Premiere
Director: Jake West
Country: United States
Runtime: 124 minutes
2023
GUESTS: With Director Jake West and actor John Saint Ryan in attendance
 
ENTER THE CLONES OF BRUCE
West Coast Premiere
Director: David Gregory
Country: United States
Runtime: 100 minutes
2023
GUESTS: Director David Gregory and producer/expert Michael Worth in attendance
 
HISTORY OF EVIL
World Premiere
Director: Bo Mirosseni
Country: United States
Runtime: 90 minutes
2023
 
TO FIRE YOU COME AT LAST
North American Premiere
Director: Sean Hogan
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: 46 minutes
2023
GUESTS: Director Sean Hogan in Attendance
 
RAGING GRACE
Special Screening
Director: Paris Zarcilla
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: 99 minutes
2023
 
SO UNREAL
West Coast Premiere
Director: Amanda Kramer
Country: United States
Runtime: 95 minutes
2023
GUESTS: Director Amanda Kramer in attendance
 
OMEN
U.S. Premiere
Director: BALOJI
Country: Belgium, Netherlands, The Democratic Republic Of The Congo, France, South Africa
Runtime: 90 minutes
2023
 
THE FUNERAL
U.S. Premiere
Director: Orcun Behram
Country: Turkey
Runtime: 90 minutes
2023
 
FEMME
U.S. Premiere
Director: Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: 99 minutes
2023
 
HOSTILE DIMENSIONS
North American Premiere
Director: Graham Hughes
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: 80 minutes
2023
GUESTS: Director Graham Hughes in attendance
 
NOWHERE
Special Screening
Director: Gregg Araki
Country: United States, France
Runtime: 78 minutes
1997
GUESTS: Director Gregg Araki in attendance
 
ALL YOU NEED IS DEATH
World Premiere
Director: Paul Duane
Country: Ireland
Runtime: 90 minutes
2023
 
SLASHERS
New Restoration - World Premiere
Director: Maurice Deveraux
Country: United States
Runtime: 99 minutes
 
THE CASSANDRA CAT
4K Restoration - US Premiere
Director: Vojtěch Jasný
Country: Poland
Runtime: 101 minutes
1963
 
MAYHEM!
U.S. Premiere
Director: Xavier Gens
Country: France
Runtime: 96 minutes
2023
 
NIGHT OF THE HUNTED
World Premiere
Director: Franck Khalfoun
Country: United States
Runtime: 90 minutes
2023
Guests: Director Franck Khalfoun in attendance
 
VINCENT MUST DIE
US Premiere
Director: Stéphan Castang
Country: France
Runtime: 108 minutes
2023
 
LAST STRAW
North American Premiere
Director: Alan Scott Neal
Country: United States
Runtime: 90 minutes
2023
 
THE BECOMERS
U.S. Premiere
Director: Zach Clark
Country: United States
Runtime: 86 minutes
2023
 
