Beyond Fest 2023: Lineup of Classic And Current Faves Highlight This Year's Edition
Beyond Fest have just unveiled the lineup for this year's edition of the two-week spectacle. As always, the lineup is a stellar mix of contemporary hits and celebrated classics.
Among the classic that genre lovers will not want to miss there is a special screening of The Abyss Special Edition with James Cameron in attendance. Cronenberg's Crash NC-17 Cut, Manhunter with Michael Mann in attendance, Iron Giant with Brad Bird stopping by and Pacific Rim with Guillermo Del Toro on site are just some of the screening featuring special guests. You will not want to miss the screening of Caligula: The Ultimate Cut with genre legend Malcolm McDowell.
Contemporary circuit standouts include Suitable Flesh, When Evil Lurks, Kill, Raging Grace, The Becomers and Femme. There are fifty-five feature films with five world premieres happening from September 25th through October 10th. Get on that!
Tickets will be on sale on the American Cinematheque website Friday, September 15th at 10 AM PST. Visit BeyondFest.com and the American Cinematheque for details.
THE BIGGEST GENRE FILM FESTIVAL IN THE US, BEYOND FEST, RETURNS FOR ITS 11TH OUTING WITH A 55-FEATURE SLATE SPANNING 15 DAYS OF CINEMATIC EXCESS.Beyond Fest announces its 11th edition including the World Premiere of IT’S A WONDERFUL KNIFE, special screenings of THE ABYSS Special Edition with James Cameron in attendance, DREAM SCENARIO, ALL OF US STRANGERS, FOE, THE CREATOR, THE TOXIC AVENGER, ANATOMY OF A FALL, THE ROYAL HOTEL and in-person screenings with auteur filmmakers Michael Mann, Guillermo del Toro, Brad Bird, icons Malcolm McDowell and Britt Ekland, and a career-spanning celebration with the legendary Roger Corman.Beyond Fest, the highest-attended genre film festival in the US, is excited to announce its complete slate of 2023 programming comprising 55 features, including 5 world premieres, 3 North American Premieres, 7 US premieres, and 18 West Coast Premieres. After entertaining over 19,000 guests in 2022, Beyond Fest returns for its 11th edition from September 26th - October 10th. Built in partnership with the American Cinematheque and presented exclusively by NEON, Beyond Fest will screen at the Aero Theatre, Los Feliz 3 and Regency Village Theatre with all ticket sales going to the 501c3 non-profit film institution.At the Aero Theatre presented by NEON, Beyond Fest opens with Gareth Edwards’ sci-fi epic THE CREATOR from 20th Century whilst closing night honors are bestowed upon Kristoffer Borgli’s comedy-satire sensation, DREAM SCENARIO - an A24 release - with a career-defining performance from Nicolas Cage; Paul Mescal stars in two breathtaking stunners: first, opposite Andrew Scott and alongside Jamie Bell and Claire Foy, in Andrew Haigh’s acclaimed metaphysical romantic drama ALL OF US STRANGERS, and then he’s opposite Saoirse Ronan in Garth Davis’ psychological drama FOE. Unarians take us to the fourth dimension for the World Premiere of Jodi Wille’s wild documentary WELCOME SPACE BROTHERS, and courtesy of presenting sponsor NEON, are Justine Triet’s immaculately-crafted Palme d’Or winner ANATOMY OF A FALL and Kitty Green’s slow-burn, outback thriller THE ROYAL HOTEL.As always, the best in genre cinema from across the world is celebrated with a bloody torrent of new features. Tyler Macintyre decks the halls with bloody holly for the World Premiere of the Michael Kennedy-scripted IT’S A WONDERFUL KNIFE, from Legendary Entertainment, Macon Blair's THE TOXIC AVENGER delivers an outrageous new take on the Troma classic with the highly anticipated return of the mop-wielding cinema icon, V/H/S/85 reunites Beyond Fest alum David Bruckner and Scott Derrickson, Joe Lynch gets a hometown victory lap with his salacious sensation SUITABLE FLESH, Prime Video and Blumhouse Television relive the 80’s in retro-slasher-style with TOTALLY KILLER, Demián Rugna joins with his bone-chiller-shocker WHEN EVIL LURKS, and the year’s most no-holds-barred slice of cranium-cracking-hyper-violence belongs to Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s KILL.Titans of cinema will be celebrated with a series of rare events during the festival. Box office king James Cameron will be a making a very rare personal appearance for a screening of the THE ABYSS Special Edition followed by an extended conversation, while the grandmaster of genre cinema, Roger Corman, will be receiving a special tribute screening with brand new 35MM prints of ROCK’N’ROLL HIGH SCHOOL, PIRANHA, GRAND THEFT AUTO and THE RAVEN followed by a panel featuring Corman and longtime collaborators Ron Howard, Jon Davison, Amy Holden Jones, Joe Dante, and Allan Arkush. Auteur filmmaker Michael Mann returns to discuss Cinema’s most iconic serial killer and the making of his classic MANHUNTER, Guillermo Del Toro joins to celebrate the 10-year-Anniversary of his robots-smash-everything epic, PACIFIC RIM, and maintaining the theme, director Brad Bird brings his much-loved animation classic THE IRON GIANT.Iconic features take center stage via a series of restorations, extended cuts and special screenings including 4K World Premieres of Michele Soavi’s CEMETERY MAN and THE CHURCH courtesy of Severin Films, the North American premiere of THE RAID - 4K restoration, Malcolm McDowell joins to discuss the film and his role in its evolution with the newly-restored CALIGULA: THE ULTIMATE CUT, the NC-17 cut of David Cronenberg’s CRASH receives an incredibly rare theatrical screening with a virtual intro by ‘You Must Remember This’’ podcaster Karina Longsworth, celebrating 50 years of folk horror, THE WICKER MAN THE FINAL CUT screens in glorious 4K with icon Britt Ekland in attendance, and courtesy of Bloody Disgusting the extended cut of Italian must-seen-to-be-believed-madness, ADAM CHAPLIN, receives its theatrical World Premiere. FINAL DESTINATION creator Jeffrey Reddick cheats death with us for a very special screening, and Rucking Fotten host a 30th anniversary screening of TRUE ROMANCE with an exclusive, commemorative shirt included with every ticket.“With over 19,000 attendees in 2022, our goal this year was to go bigger while also exposing audiences to new filmmakers who represent the future,” said Head of Programming, Evrim Ersoy. “We’ve delivered on that promise with a program that has the world’s most celebrated artists like James Cameron, Guillermo del Toro, and Roger Corman joining us alongside some of Cinema’s boldest new voices including Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Demián Rugna and Macon Blair.”The newly christened ‘NEON Theatre at the Los Feliz 3’ remains THE place to experience genre’s cutting edge with 27 FREE Premieres thanks to the generous support of our sponsor. Franck Khalfoun and Alexandre Aja’s newest nightmare, NIGHT OF THE HUNTED and Bo Mirasseni’ HISTORY OF EVIL both receive their World Premieres alongside the U.S. Premiere of Xavier Gens’ bone-crunching instant classic, MAYHEM!, courtesy of AMC. Irish folk-horror ALL YOU NEED IS DEATH and Danish true-crime shocker RIPPLE also share World Premiere status, North American premieres of Graham Hughes’ multiverse nightmare HOSTILE DIMENSIONS and the blistering neo-noir THE LAST STRAW, the U.S Premieres of Baloji’s visionary award-winner OMEN, the genre bending FEMME starring George Mckay and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Teresa Sutherland’s uneasy chiller LOVELY, DARK AND DEEP, Orçun Behram’s startling take on the undead THE FUNERAL, Zack Clark’s body-swapping alien love story THE BECOMERS, Barnaby Clay’s feral Tribeca hit thriller, THE SEEDING, Stéphan Castang’s Cannes standout VINCENT MUST DIE and Sean Hogan’s folk-horror TO FIRE YOU COME AT LAST. Severin Films whips up a mighty double consisting of ENTER CLONES OF BRUCE LEE and festival circuit fave MANCUNIAN MAN: THE LEGENDARY LIFE OF CLIFF TWEMLOW, Kane Hodder and Linda Blair join in person with SPOOKTACULAR! from director Quinn Monahan to celebrate the first Halloween Theme Park in USA, Amanda Kramer’s sensational new transhumanism documentary SO UNREAL featuring Debbie Harry debuts, and there are restoration premieres of Czech oddity extraordinaire THE CASSANDRA CAT, the World Premiere restoration of SLASHERS from Terrorvision, and the new restoration of NOWHERE with director Gregg Araki in attendance.“55 movies across 15 days adds up to a true celebration of the theatrical experience - the very mission at the heart of the American Cinematheque,” said American Cinematheque Director of Programming and Creative, Grant Moninger. “It is an honor to give back to the incredible film-loving community that supports us year round and the city that was literally built by Cinema.”See below for the full lineup of newly announced feature film titles for Beyond Fest 2023. Tickets will be on sale via americancinematheque.com on Friday, September 15th at 10AM PST. Visit beyondfest.com and americancinematheque.com for details.BEYOND FEST 2023 PROGRAMREGENCY VILLAGE THEATREThe Abyss: Special EditionSpecial ScreeningDirector: James CameronCountry: United StatesRuntime: 171 minutes1989GUESTS: With Director James Cameron In AttendanceAERO THEATRE PRESENTED BY NEONTHE CREATORSpecial ScreeningDirector: Gareth EdwardsCountry: United StatesRuntime: 133 minutes2023KILLWest Coast PremiereDirector: Nikhil Nagesh BhatCountry: IndiaRuntime: 115 minutes2023GUESTS: With Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat in attendanceTHE ROYAL HOTELWest Coast PremiereDirector: Kitty GreenCountry: United StatesRuntime: 91 minutes2023CRASH - NC-17 CutSpecial ScreeningDirector: David CronenbergCountry: United StatesRuntime: 100 minutes1996GUESTS: With virtual intro by podcaster Karina LongworthMANHUNTERSpecial ScreeningDirector: Michael MannCountry: United StatesRuntime: 120 minutes1986GUESTS: With Director Michael Mann in attendanceCALIGULA: THE ULTIMATE CUTSpecial ScreeningPrincipal Photography: Tinto BrassCountry: United States, ItalyRuntime: 173 minutes1979GUESTS: With actor Malcolm McDowell and archivist/author Thomas Negovan, moderated by critic/historian Stephen FarberROCK’N’ROLL HIGH SCHOOLSpecial ScreeningDirector: Allan Arkush, Joe DanteCountry: United StatesRuntime: 93 minutes1979GUESTS: With Director Allan Arkush in attendanceGRAND THEFT AUTOSpecial ScreeningDirector: Ron HowardCountry: United StatesRuntime: 84 minutes1977PIRANHASpecial ScreeningDirector: Joe DanteCountry: United StatesRuntime: 94 minutes1978GUESTS: With Director Joe Dante in attendanceTHE RAVENSpecial ScreeningDirector: Roger CormanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 86 minutes1963GUESTS: With Director Roger Corman in attendanceTHE TOXIC AVENGERWest Coast PremiereDirector: Macon BlairCountry: United StatesRuntime: 102 minutes2023GUESTS: With Director Macon Blair in attendanceWHEN EVIL LURKSWest Coast PremiereDirector: Demián RugnaCountry: ArgentinaRuntime: 99 minutes2023GUESTS: With Director Demián Rugna in attendanceV/H/S 85West Coast PremiereDirector: David Bruckner, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Natasha Kermani, Mike Nelson, & Scott DerricksonCountry: United StatesRuntime: 110 minutes2023GUESTS: With Directors Scott Derrickson, David Bruckner, Natasha Kermani, Gigi Saul Guerrero in attendanceADAM CHAPLINExtended version - Theatrical PremiereDirector(s): Emanuele De Santi, Giulio De SantiCountry: ItalyRuntime: 94 minutes2011ANATOMY OF A FALLWest Coast PremiereDirector: Justine TrietCountry: FranceRuntime: 151 minutes2023FOEWest Coast PremiereDirector: Garth DavisCountry: AustraliaRuntime: 110 minutes2023TOTALLY KILLERWest Coast PremiereDirector: Nahnatchka KhanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 106 minutes2023GUESTS: With Director Nahnatchka Khan in attendanceSUITABLE FLESHWest Coast PremiereDirector: Joe LynchCountry: United StatesRuntime: 100 minutes2023GUESTS: With Director Joe Lynch in attendanceCEMETERY MAN4K Restoration - World PremiereDirector: Michele SoaviCountry: ItalyRuntime: 105 minutes1994ALL OF US STRANGERSWest Coast PremiereDirector: Andrew HaighCountry: United KingdomRuntime: 105 minutes2023TRUE ROMANCESpecial Screening - Hosted by Rucking FottenDirector: Tony ScottCountry: United StatesRuntime: 120 minutes1993IRON GIANTSpecial ScreeningDirector: Brad BirdCountry: United StatesRuntime: 86 minutes1999GUESTS: With Director Brad Bird in attendancePACIFIC RIMSpecial ScreeningDirector: Guillermo Del ToroCountry: United StatesRuntime: 131 minutes2013GUESTS: With Director Guillermo Del Toro in attendanceTHE RAID: REDEMPTION4K Restoration - North American PremiereDirector: Gareth EvansCountry: IndonesiaRuntime: 101 minutes2011FINAL DESTINATIONSpecial ScreeningDirector: James WongCountry: United StatesRuntime: 98 minutes2000GUESTS: With Jeffrey Reddick in attendanceWELCOME SPACE BROTHERSWorld PremiereDirector: Jodi WilleCountry: United StatesRuntime: 1012023GUESTS: Director Jodi Wille with moderator Daniel Noah and special Unarian guests in attendanceIT’S A WONDERFUL KNIFEWorld PremiereDirector: Tyler MacIntyreCountry: United StatesRuntime: 90 minutes2023GUESTS: With Director Tyle MacIntyre in attendanceTHE WICKER MANSpecial ScreeningDirector: Robin HardyCountry: United KingdomRuntime: 96 minutes1973GUESTS: With Actor Britt Ekland in attendanceTHE CHURCH4K Restoration - World PremiereDirector: Michele SoaviCountry: ItalyRuntime: 110 minutes1989DREAM SCENARIOWest Coast PremiereDirector: Kristoffer BorgliCountry: United StatesRuntime: 100 minutes2023--------------------------------------------------------------------------------NEON THEATRE at LOS FELIZ 3SPOOKTACULAR!West Coast PremiereDirector: Quinn MonahanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 105 minutes2023GUESTS: With director Quinn Monahan, Linda Blair and Kane Hodder, Spencer Charnas and Spooky World founder David Bertolino in attendance.MANCUNIAN MAN: THE LEGENDARY LIFE OF CLIFF TWEMLOWWest Coast PremiereDirector: Jake WestCountry: United StatesRuntime: 124 minutes2023GUESTS: With Director Jake West and actor John Saint Ryan in attendanceENTER THE CLONES OF BRUCEWest Coast PremiereDirector: David GregoryCountry: United StatesRuntime: 100 minutes2023GUESTS: Director David Gregory and producer/expert Michael Worth in attendanceHISTORY OF EVILWorld PremiereDirector: Bo MirosseniCountry: United StatesRuntime: 90 minutes2023TO FIRE YOU COME AT LASTNorth American PremiereDirector: Sean HoganCountry: United KingdomRuntime: 46 minutes2023GUESTS: Director Sean Hogan in AttendanceRAGING GRACESpecial ScreeningDirector: Paris ZarcillaCountry: United KingdomRuntime: 99 minutes2023SO UNREALWest Coast PremiereDirector: Amanda KramerCountry: United StatesRuntime: 95 minutes2023GUESTS: Director Amanda Kramer in attendanceOMENU.S. PremiereDirector: BALOJICountry: Belgium, Netherlands, The Democratic Republic Of The Congo, France, South AfricaRuntime: 90 minutes2023THE FUNERALU.S. PremiereDirector: Orcun BehramCountry: TurkeyRuntime: 90 minutes2023FEMMEU.S. PremiereDirector: Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon PingCountry: United KingdomRuntime: 99 minutes2023HOSTILE DIMENSIONSNorth American PremiereDirector: Graham HughesCountry: United KingdomRuntime: 80 minutes2023GUESTS: Director Graham Hughes in attendanceNOWHERESpecial ScreeningDirector: Gregg ArakiCountry: United States, FranceRuntime: 78 minutes1997GUESTS: Director Gregg Araki in attendanceALL YOU NEED IS DEATHWorld PremiereDirector: Paul DuaneCountry: IrelandRuntime: 90 minutes2023SLASHERSNew Restoration - World PremiereDirector: Maurice DeverauxCountry: United StatesRuntime: 99 minutesTHE CASSANDRA CAT4K Restoration - US PremiereDirector: Vojtěch JasnýCountry: PolandRuntime: 101 minutes1963MAYHEM!U.S. PremiereDirector: Xavier GensCountry: FranceRuntime: 96 minutes2023NIGHT OF THE HUNTEDWorld PremiereDirector: Franck KhalfounCountry: United StatesRuntime: 90 minutes2023Guests: Director Franck Khalfoun in attendanceVINCENT MUST DIEUS PremiereDirector: Stéphan CastangCountry: FranceRuntime: 108 minutes2023LAST STRAWNorth American PremiereDirector: Alan Scott NealCountry: United StatesRuntime: 90 minutes2023THE BECOMERSU.S. PremiereDirector: Zach ClarkCountry: United StatesRuntime: 86 minutes2023
