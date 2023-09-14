Beyond Fest 2023: Lineup of Classic And Current Faves Highlight This Year's Edition

Beyond Fest have just unveiled the lineup for this year's edition of the two-week spectacle. As always, the lineup is a stellar mix of contemporary hits and celebrated classics.

Among the classic that genre lovers will not want to miss there is a special screening of The Abyss Special Edition with James Cameron in attendance. Cronenberg's Crash NC-17 Cut, Manhunter with Michael Mann in attendance, Iron Giant with Brad Bird stopping by and Pacific Rim with Guillermo Del Toro on site are just some of the screening featuring special guests. You will not want to miss the screening of Caligula: The Ultimate Cut with genre legend Malcolm McDowell.

Contemporary circuit standouts include Suitable Flesh, When Evil Lurks, Kill, Raging Grace, The Becomers and Femme. There are fifty-five feature films with five world premieres happening from September 25th through October 10th. Get on that!

Beyond Fest announces its 11th edition including the World Premiere of IT’S A WONDERFUL KNIFE, special screenings of THE ABYSS Special Edition with James Cameron in attendance, DREAM SCENARIO, ALL OF US STRANGERS, FOE, THE CREATOR, THE TOXIC AVENGER, ANATOMY OF A FALL, THE ROYAL HOTEL and in-person screenings with auteur filmmakers Michael Mann, Guillermo del Toro, Brad Bird, icons Malcolm McDowell and Britt Ekland, and a career-spanning celebration with the legendary Roger Corman.

Beyond Fest, the highest-attended genre film festival in the US, is excited to announce its complete slate of 2023 programming comprising 55 features, including 5 world premieres, 3 North American Premieres, 7 US premieres, and 18 West Coast Premieres. After entertaining over 19,000 guests in 2022, Beyond Fest returns for its 11th edition from September 26th - October 10th. Built in partnership with the American Cinematheque and presented exclusively by NEON, Beyond Fest will screen at the Aero Theatre, Los Feliz 3 and Regency Village Theatre with all ticket sales going to the 501c3 non-profit film institution.

At the Aero Theatre presented by NEON, Beyond Fest opens with Gareth Edwards’ sci-fi epic THE CREATOR from 20th Century whilst closing night honors are bestowed upon Kristoffer Borgli’s comedy-satire sensation, DREAM SCENARIO - an A24 release - with a career-defining performance from Nicolas Cage; Paul Mescal stars in two breathtaking stunners: first, opposite Andrew Scott and alongside Jamie Bell and Claire Foy, in Andrew Haigh’s acclaimed metaphysical romantic drama ALL OF US STRANGERS, and then he’s opposite Saoirse Ronan in Garth Davis’ psychological drama FOE. Unarians take us to the fourth dimension for the World Premiere of Jodi Wille’s wild documentary WELCOME SPACE BROTHERS, and courtesy of presenting sponsor NEON, are Justine Triet’s immaculately-crafted Palme d’Or winner ANATOMY OF A FALL and Kitty Green’s slow-burn, outback thriller THE ROYAL HOTEL.

As always, the best in genre cinema from across the world is celebrated with a bloody torrent of new features. Tyler Macintyre decks the halls with bloody holly for the World Premiere of the Michael Kennedy-scripted IT’S A WONDERFUL KNIFE, from Legendary Entertainment, Macon Blair's THE TOXIC AVENGER delivers an outrageous new take on the Troma classic with the highly anticipated return of the mop-wielding cinema icon, V/H/S/85 reunites Beyond Fest alum David Bruckner and Scott Derrickson, Joe Lynch gets a hometown victory lap with his salacious sensation SUITABLE FLESH, Prime Video and Blumhouse Television relive the 80’s in retro-slasher-style with TOTALLY KILLER, Demián Rugna joins with his bone-chiller-shocker WHEN EVIL LURKS, and the year’s most no-holds-barred slice of cranium-cracking-hyper-violence belongs to Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s KILL.

Titans of cinema will be celebrated with a series of rare events during the festival. Box office king James Cameron will be a making a very rare personal appearance for a screening of the THE ABYSS Special Edition followed by an extended conversation, while the grandmaster of genre cinema, Roger Corman, will be receiving a special tribute screening with brand new 35MM prints of ROCK’N’ROLL HIGH SCHOOL, PIRANHA, GRAND THEFT AUTO and THE RAVEN followed by a panel featuring Corman and longtime collaborators Ron Howard, Jon Davison, Amy Holden Jones, Joe Dante, and Allan Arkush. Auteur filmmaker Michael Mann returns to discuss Cinema’s most iconic serial killer and the making of his classic MANHUNTER, Guillermo Del Toro joins to celebrate the 10-year-Anniversary of his robots-smash-everything epic, PACIFIC RIM, and maintaining the theme, director Brad Bird brings his much-loved animation classic THE IRON GIANT.

Iconic features take center stage via a series of restorations, extended cuts and special screenings including 4K World Premieres of Michele Soavi’s CEMETERY MAN and THE CHURCH courtesy of Severin Films, the North American premiere of THE RAID - 4K restoration, Malcolm McDowell joins to discuss the film and his role in its evolution with the newly-restored CALIGULA: THE ULTIMATE CUT, the NC-17 cut of David Cronenberg’s CRASH receives an incredibly rare theatrical screening with a virtual intro by ‘You Must Remember This’’ podcaster Karina Longsworth, celebrating 50 years of folk horror, THE WICKER MAN THE FINAL CUT screens in glorious 4K with icon Britt Ekland in attendance, and courtesy of Bloody Disgusting the extended cut of Italian must-seen-to-be-believed-madness, ADAM CHAPLIN, receives its theatrical World Premiere. FINAL DESTINATION creator Jeffrey Reddick cheats death with us for a very special screening, and Rucking Fotten host a 30th anniversary screening of TRUE ROMANCE with an exclusive, commemorative shirt included with every ticket.

“With over 19,000 attendees in 2022, our goal this year was to go bigger while also exposing audiences to new filmmakers who represent the future,” said Head of Programming, Evrim Ersoy. “We’ve delivered on that promise with a program that has the world’s most celebrated artists like James Cameron, Guillermo del Toro, and Roger Corman joining us alongside some of Cinema’s boldest new voices including Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Demián Rugna and Macon Blair.”

The newly christened ‘NEON Theatre at the Los Feliz 3’ remains THE place to experience genre’s cutting edge with 27 FREE Premieres thanks to the generous support of our sponsor. Franck Khalfoun and Alexandre Aja’s newest nightmare, NIGHT OF THE HUNTED and Bo Mirasseni’ HISTORY OF EVIL both receive their World Premieres alongside the U.S. Premiere of Xavier Gens’ bone-crunching instant classic, MAYHEM!, courtesy of AMC. Irish folk-horror ALL YOU NEED IS DEATH and Danish true-crime shocker RIPPLE also share World Premiere status, North American premieres of Graham Hughes’ multiverse nightmare HOSTILE DIMENSIONS and the blistering neo-noir THE LAST STRAW, the U.S Premieres of Baloji’s visionary award-winner OMEN, the genre bending FEMME starring George Mckay and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Teresa Sutherland’s uneasy chiller LOVELY, DARK AND DEEP, Orçun Behram’s startling take on the undead THE FUNERAL, Zack Clark’s body-swapping alien love story THE BECOMERS, Barnaby Clay’s feral Tribeca hit thriller, THE SEEDING, Stéphan Castang’s Cannes standout VINCENT MUST DIE and Sean Hogan’s folk-horror TO FIRE YOU COME AT LAST. Severin Films whips up a mighty double consisting of ENTER CLONES OF BRUCE LEE and festival circuit fave MANCUNIAN MAN: THE LEGENDARY LIFE OF CLIFF TWEMLOW, Kane Hodder and Linda Blair join in person with SPOOKTACULAR! from director Quinn Monahan to celebrate the first Halloween Theme Park in USA, Amanda Kramer’s sensational new transhumanism documentary SO UNREAL featuring Debbie Harry debuts, and there are restoration premieres of Czech oddity extraordinaire THE CASSANDRA CAT, the World Premiere restoration of SLASHERS from Terrorvision, and the new restoration of NOWHERE with director Gregg Araki in attendance.

“55 movies across 15 days adds up to a true celebration of the theatrical experience - the very mission at the heart of the American Cinematheque,” said American Cinematheque Director of Programming and Creative, Grant Moninger. “It is an honor to give back to the incredible film-loving community that supports us year round and the city that was literally built by Cinema.”

See below for the full lineup of newly announced feature film titles for Beyond Fest 2023. Tickets will be on sale via americancinematheque.com on Friday, September 15th at 10AM PST. Visit beyondfest.com and americancinematheque.com for details.

BEYOND FEST 2023 PROGRAM

REGENCY VILLAGE THEATRE

The Abyss: Special Edition

Special Screening

Director: James Cameron

Country: United States

Runtime: 171 minutes

1989

GUESTS: With Director James Cameron In Attendance

AERO THEATRE PRESENTED BY NEON

THE CREATOR

Special Screening

Director: Gareth Edwards

Country: United States

Runtime: 133 minutes

2023

KILL

West Coast Premiere

Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

Country: India

Runtime: 115 minutes

2023

GUESTS: With Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat in attendance

THE ROYAL HOTEL

West Coast Premiere

Director: Kitty Green

Country: United States

Runtime: 91 minutes

2023

CRASH - NC-17 Cut

Special Screening

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: United States

Runtime: 100 minutes

1996

GUESTS: With virtual intro by podcaster Karina Longworth

MANHUNTER

Special Screening

Director: Michael Mann

Country: United States

Runtime: 120 minutes

1986

GUESTS: With Director Michael Mann in attendance

CALIGULA: THE ULTIMATE CUT

Special Screening

Principal Photography: Tinto Brass

Country: United States, Italy

Runtime: 173 minutes

1979

GUESTS: With actor Malcolm McDowell and archivist/author Thomas Negovan, moderated by critic/historian Stephen Farber

ROCK’N’ROLL HIGH SCHOOL

Special Screening

Director: Allan Arkush, Joe Dante

Country: United States

Runtime: 93 minutes

1979

GUESTS: With Director Allan Arkush in attendance

GRAND THEFT AUTO

Special Screening

Director: Ron Howard

Country: United States

Runtime: 84 minutes

1977

PIRANHA

Special Screening

Director: Joe Dante

Country: United States

Runtime: 94 minutes

1978

GUESTS: With Director Joe Dante in attendance

THE RAVEN

Special Screening

Director: Roger Corman

Country: United States

Runtime: 86 minutes

1963

GUESTS: With Director Roger Corman in attendance

THE TOXIC AVENGER

West Coast Premiere

Director: Macon Blair

Country: United States

Runtime: 102 minutes

2023

GUESTS: With Director Macon Blair in attendance

WHEN EVIL LURKS

West Coast Premiere

Director: Demián Rugna

Country: Argentina

Runtime: 99 minutes

2023

GUESTS: With Director Demián Rugna in attendance

V/H/S 85

West Coast Premiere

Director: David Bruckner, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Natasha Kermani, Mike Nelson, & Scott Derrickson

Country: United States

Runtime: 110 minutes

2023

GUESTS: With Directors Scott Derrickson, David Bruckner, Natasha Kermani, Gigi Saul Guerrero in attendance

ADAM CHAPLIN

Extended version - Theatrical Premiere

Director(s): Emanuele De Santi, Giulio De Santi

Country: Italy

Runtime: 94 minutes

2011

ANATOMY OF A FALL

West Coast Premiere

Director: Justine Triet

Country: France

Runtime: 151 minutes

2023

FOE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Garth Davis

Country: Australia

Runtime: 110 minutes

2023

TOTALLY KILLER

West Coast Premiere

Director: Nahnatchka Khan

Country: United States

Runtime: 106 minutes

2023

GUESTS: With Director Nahnatchka Khan in attendance

SUITABLE FLESH

West Coast Premiere

Director: Joe Lynch

Country: United States

Runtime: 100 minutes

2023

GUESTS: With Director Joe Lynch in attendance

CEMETERY MAN

4K Restoration - World Premiere

Director: Michele Soavi

Country: Italy

Runtime: 105 minutes

1994

ALL OF US STRANGERS

West Coast Premiere

Director: Andrew Haigh

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: 105 minutes

2023

TRUE ROMANCE

Special Screening - Hosted by Rucking Fotten

Director: Tony Scott

Country: United States

Runtime: 120 minutes

1993

IRON GIANT

Special Screening

Director: Brad Bird

Country: United States

Runtime: 86 minutes

1999

GUESTS: With Director Brad Bird in attendance

PACIFIC RIM

Special Screening

Director: Guillermo Del Toro

Country: United States

Runtime: 131 minutes

2013

GUESTS: With Director Guillermo Del Toro in attendance

THE RAID: REDEMPTION

4K Restoration - North American Premiere

Director: Gareth Evans

Country: Indonesia

Runtime: 101 minutes

2011

FINAL DESTINATION

Special Screening

Director: James Wong

Country: United States

Runtime: 98 minutes

2000

GUESTS: With Jeffrey Reddick in attendance

WELCOME SPACE BROTHERS

World Premiere

Director: Jodi Wille

Country: United States

Runtime: 101

2023

GUESTS: Director Jodi Wille with moderator Daniel Noah and special Unarian guests in attendance

IT’S A WONDERFUL KNIFE

World Premiere

Director: Tyler MacIntyre

Country: United States

Runtime: 90 minutes

2023

GUESTS: With Director Tyle MacIntyre in attendance

THE WICKER MAN

Special Screening

Director: Robin Hardy

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: 96 minutes

1973

GUESTS: With Actor Britt Ekland in attendance

THE CHURCH

4K Restoration - World Premiere

Director: Michele Soavi

Country: Italy

Runtime: 110 minutes

1989

DREAM SCENARIO

West Coast Premiere

Director: Kristoffer Borgli

Country: United States

Runtime: 100 minutes

2023

NEON THEATRE at LOS FELIZ 3

SPOOKTACULAR!

West Coast Premiere

Director: Quinn Monahan

Country: United States

Runtime: 105 minutes

2023

GUESTS: With director Quinn Monahan, Linda Blair and Kane Hodder, Spencer Charnas and Spooky World founder David Bertolino in attendance.

MANCUNIAN MAN: THE LEGENDARY LIFE OF CLIFF TWEMLOW

West Coast Premiere

Director: Jake West

Country: United States

Runtime: 124 minutes

2023

GUESTS: With Director Jake West and actor John Saint Ryan in attendance

ENTER THE CLONES OF BRUCE

West Coast Premiere

Director: David Gregory

Country: United States

Runtime: 100 minutes

2023

GUESTS: Director David Gregory and producer/expert Michael Worth in attendance

HISTORY OF EVIL

World Premiere

Director: Bo Mirosseni

Country: United States

Runtime: 90 minutes

2023

TO FIRE YOU COME AT LAST

North American Premiere

Director: Sean Hogan

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: 46 minutes

2023

GUESTS: Director Sean Hogan in Attendance

RAGING GRACE

Special Screening

Director: Paris Zarcilla

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: 99 minutes

2023

SO UNREAL

West Coast Premiere

Director: Amanda Kramer

Country: United States

Runtime: 95 minutes

2023

GUESTS: Director Amanda Kramer in attendance

OMEN

U.S. Premiere

Director: BALOJI

Country: Belgium, Netherlands, The Democratic Republic Of The Congo, France, South Africa

Runtime: 90 minutes

2023

THE FUNERAL

U.S. Premiere

Director: Orcun Behram

Country: Turkey

Runtime: 90 minutes

2023

FEMME

U.S. Premiere

Director: Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: 99 minutes

2023

HOSTILE DIMENSIONS

North American Premiere

Director: Graham Hughes

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: 80 minutes

2023

GUESTS: Director Graham Hughes in attendance

NOWHERE

Special Screening

Director: Gregg Araki

Country: United States, France

Runtime: 78 minutes

1997

GUESTS: Director Gregg Araki in attendance

ALL YOU NEED IS DEATH

World Premiere

Director: Paul Duane

Country: Ireland

Runtime: 90 minutes

2023

SLASHERS

New Restoration - World Premiere

Director: Maurice Deveraux

Country: United States

Runtime: 99 minutes

THE CASSANDRA CAT

4K Restoration - US Premiere

Director: Vojtěch Jasný

Country: Poland

Runtime: 101 minutes

1963

MAYHEM!

U.S. Premiere

Director: Xavier Gens

Country: France

Runtime: 96 minutes

2023

NIGHT OF THE HUNTED

World Premiere

Director: Franck Khalfoun

Country: United States

Runtime: 90 minutes

2023

Guests: Director Franck Khalfoun in attendance

VINCENT MUST DIE

US Premiere

Director: Stéphan Castang

Country: France

Runtime: 108 minutes

2023

LAST STRAW

North American Premiere

Director: Alan Scott Neal

Country: United States

Runtime: 90 minutes

2023

THE BECOMERS

U.S. Premiere

Director: Zach Clark

Country: United States

Runtime: 86 minutes

2023