THE ELDERLY Trailer: U.S. Release Date Also Announced For Spanish Horror Flick
Following the sudden suicide of his wife, Manuel begins acting violently strange. Soon a series of paranormal events has all of the local elderly behaving oddly. They all seem to know something the young do not - paired with a lust for blood.
Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González Gómez's terrific horror flick, The Elderly, is coming to theaters on Friday, October 13th, from Dark Star Pictures. To mark the occasion a trailer has been released. Check it out below.
The Elderly (Viejos) remains one of my favorite films from last year. I'm a big fan of these two filmmakers since their debut The Passenger (La pasajera). Do not miss the chance to see The Elderly in a theatre.
