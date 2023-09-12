Toronto Film Festival Coverage Crime Movies Comedies Festival Interviews Indie Interviews

THE ELDERLY Trailer: U.S. Release Date Also Announced For Spanish Horror Flick

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
THE ELDERLY Trailer: U.S. Release Date Also Announced For Spanish Horror Flick
Following the sudden suicide of his wife, Manuel begins acting violently strange. Soon a series of paranormal events has all of the local elderly behaving oddly. They all seem to know something the young do not - paired with a lust for blood.
 
Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González Gómez's terrific horror flick, The Elderly, is coming to theaters on Friday, October 13th, from Dark Star Pictures. To mark the occasion a trailer has been released. Check it out below. 
 
The Elderly (Viejos) remains one of my favorite films from last year. I'm a big fan of these two filmmakers since their debut The Passenger (La pasajera). Do not miss the chance to see The Elderly in a theatre. 
 
 
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about The Elderly (Viejos) 2022

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2023 ScreenAnarchy LLC.