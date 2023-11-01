THE ELDERLY Exclusive Clip: Now on VOD And Blu-ray!

Huzzah! One of my favorite flicks from last year, The Elderly, from Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González Gómezis, now available on VOD and Blu-ray from Dark Star Pictures.

Devastated by an unexpected loss, octogenarian Manuel (Zorian Eguileor) finds his mental state rapidly shifting as disturbing impulses take root. Manuel struggles with his changing nature as his bonds with his son and pregnant daughter-in-law are tested. As Manuel's reality untethers, tensions around him begin to rise in a contagion of chaos set to erupt on the hottest night of the century.

We have an exclusive clip to share with you today, to prompt you to check this Spanish horror flick out for yourselves. The clip comes from the opening of the story where we find Manuel's wife, Rosa, taking a few steps too many from one of the balconies at their home.

It's an unsettling opening to a great horror flick, and don't feel like we've shown you something spoiler-ific either. This sets up the entire story. Check out the clip, and trailer, below.