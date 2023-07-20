Fantasia 2023: Raising the Curtain on North America's Largest Genre Festival



The Fantasia International Film Festival runs from July 20 to August 9 this year in Montreal. It's epic length is lovingly referred to by long time attendees as a 'summer camp for genre nerds.' Given that it runs for weeks across multiple venues -- mainly in the halls and classrooms of Concordia University while the students are out between semesters -- it is difficult to pin down the breadth of its programming, industry events, book launches, retrospectives, and various after-hours shenanigans.



The festvial pretty much runs all day and night and is a full-tilt smorgasboard for those willing to dive in. A few of Screen Anarchists will be in attendance this year, albeit on top of each other in the busiest weekend of the festival. We have put together a rogues gallery below for what we are anticipating (or standouts on the festival circuit we have already seen) in Quebec's bête of a festival.



J Hurtado and Andrew Mack contributed to this story.