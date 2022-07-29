LOBO FEROZ: First Teaser Poster For Gustavo Hernandez's Revenge Thriller

We have your first look at the teaser poster for Lobo Feroz, the upcoming revenge thriller from Gustavo Hernandez (The Silent House, You Shall Not Sleep, Virus-32).

A detective on trail of a suspected child killer who was arrested for the crime but was allowed to walk free after a clerical error. The detective enlists the mother of the murdered child to exact a justice the legal system can't provide.

It's a clean design with the ensemble cast cut into the title of the film, with consistant lighting across the board, saving it from looking like some hack job done on the quick in photoshop. The lower half of the title is reserved for who we can only presume is the villain of the piece.

And how about the tagline, Su instinto pide venganza? That translates to, His instinct calls for revenge. Huzzah!

If you recall, this is certainly worth keeping track of because this is the Spanish language remake of Big Bad Wolves, the lauded Israli revenge thriller from Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado.

Filmax is releasing Lobo Feroz in cinemas in Spain on January 27th, 2023. Poster provided by world sales agent, FilmSharks, who also produced with Bowfinger, Mother Superior, Esto Tambien Pasara and Basque Films.