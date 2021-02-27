LOBO FEROZ: Spanish Language Adaptation of BIG BAD WOLVES is Finally Underway
Production has finally begun on Lobo Feroz the Spanish language adaptation of the Israeli revenge thriller Big Bad Wolves. We shared the news with you about this adaptation back in May 2019, but you know, plague and pestilence got in the way. But things have gotten better over in southern Spain so filming has finally begun, with Uruguayan horror director Gustavo Hernandez at the helm, in the autonomous region of Andalusia.
My friend Guido Rud from FilmSharks down in Buenos Aires is handling international sales of the new film. Rud sent over a bunch of behind the scenes pics from the production and a link to the announcement, en espanol, from Produ. I had just seen one of the original's directors, Aharon Keshales, post about this yesterday (?) so the timing is good.
Hopefully Rud will continue to share the goods with us as production carries on.
The thriller is directed by Hernández (The silent house, You will not sleep) and stars Javier Gutiérrez, Adriana Ugarte and Rubén Ochiandano, among others.Follow a detective on the trail of an alleged child killer, a former religious studies professor who was originally arrested for the crime but allowed to go free after a clerical error. Taking justice into his own hands, the detective recruits the mother of the most recently murdered child to demand justice that the legal system cannot provide."We are very excited about the film and with the direction of Gustavo Hernández who is one of the best horror film directors in Spanish in recent years. The film was going to be filmed in 2020 but it was delayed due to the pandemic and is being filmed in Andalusia with all the protocols of the case" Rud told PRODU.
