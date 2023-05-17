LOBO FEROZ: Gustavo Hernández's Adaptation of BIG BAD WOLVES Scores Worldwide Sales

Now that Gustvao Hernandez's crime thriller, Lobo Feroz, the Spanish-language adaptation of Israili crime-thriller Big Bad Wolves, has opened in its native Spain it will begin its rollout into the rest of the World.

Our friends at FilmSharks are handling world sales after producing the adaptation. According the news over at Variety they have sold rights to Australia and New Zealand (Palace Film), the U.S. and Spanish-speaking Latin America (ViX) and Russia/CIS (Nashe Kino). There are also deals for Taiwan (AV-Jet Intl. Media), Eastern Europe (AMC for TV/SVOD) and Uruguay (Alvaro Caso-ENEC Cine).

Its up to the new rights holders to release Lobo Feroz now, FilmSharks just keeps on doing the good work and getting it out there.