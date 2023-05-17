LOBO FEROZ: Gustavo Hernández's Adaptation of BIG BAD WOLVES Scores Worldwide Sales
Now that Gustvao Hernandez's crime thriller, Lobo Feroz, the Spanish-language adaptation of Israili crime-thriller Big Bad Wolves, has opened in its native Spain it will begin its rollout into the rest of the World.
Our friends at FilmSharks are handling world sales after producing the adaptation. According the news over at Variety they have sold rights to Australia and New Zealand (Palace Film), the U.S. and Spanish-speaking Latin America (ViX) and Russia/CIS (Nashe Kino). There are also deals for Taiwan (AV-Jet Intl. Media), Eastern Europe (AMC for TV/SVOD) and Uruguay (Alvaro Caso-ENEC Cine).
Its up to the new rights holders to release Lobo Feroz now, FilmSharks just keeps on doing the good work and getting it out there.
Produced by longterm Hernández partner Ignacio García Cucucovich at Uruguay’s Mother Superior, María Luisa Gutiérrez at Bowfinger International Pictures, and Rud at FilmSharks, “Lobo Feroz” has already opened in Spain via Filmax and Netflix, ranking No. 2 on the U.S. streamer over March 13-26.“Gustavo is labelled as one of the top genre directors of the last decade in Spain and Latin America,” said Rud. “Top buyers have a huge appetite for genre films which are richly savored, working on multiple levels from black comedy to thriller and horror. We expect more top deals in Cannes.”
