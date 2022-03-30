VIRUS: 32: New Trailer, Poster And Stills For Gustavo Hernandez's Zombie Thriller

In Virus :32, a virus breaks out and a chilling massacre rages through the streets. The sick become hunters, and only calm their fever by unscrupulously killing all those not yet infected. Unaware of this, Iris (Paula Silva, In The Quarry) and her daughter spend the day in the sports club where Iris works as a security guard. When night falls, their fight for survival beings. Their only hope of salvation arrives when they discover that after each attack, the infected seem to stop for 32 seconds of calm before attacking again.

Shudder will stream Gustavo Hernandez's upcoming zombie thriller, Virus: 32 on April 21st. In accordance with the law of the land we were entitled at the very least a trailer and some key art before its release. Today, Shudder has answered with both of those and a bunch of stills. Check everything out down below.