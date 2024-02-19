FilmSharks Inks Deals For OLVIDO (FORGOTTEN KILLINGS) And LOBO FEROZ at EFM

Our friends at FilmSharks continue to bust out sales for Lobo Feroz, the Spanish language remake of Big Bad Wolves. The latest comes during EFM where they sold the UK rights to BINGO FILMS. Before that it was sold to Taiwan (AV JET), AUSTRALIA PALACE FILMS (owners of one the Australia’s biggest cinema chain PALACE CINEMAS), AMC East Euro, Russia (Nashe Kino), NETFLIX SPAIN, VIX+ for LatAm and the U.S. Talks are ongoing for Korea, Japan, France and Germany.

We have given Lobo Feroz more than its share of press over the recent months. There is another film on their docket, one that we haven't talked about yet, is Olvido the Spanish crime-thriller from Ines Paris (The Night My Mother Killed My Father). Presented under the English title Forgotten Killings territorial rights have been sold to France (FAMILY FILMS), Russai and CIS (EXPONENTA), and the U.S. (SOMOS).

A gripping Crime-Thriller during the great Spanish floods in the 50’s hides six corpses that were not victims of the water …but of a dark conspiracy…

Forgotten Killings stars Maria Caballero (The Ministry of Time), Morgan Blasco (La Odisea de Vasi), Jorge Cabrera (Diecisiete). We have included the trailer below for your viewing pleasure.