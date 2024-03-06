2024 Canadian Screen Awards: BLACKBERRY, HUMANIST VAMPIRE, And INFINITY POOL Rack up Massive Nominations

I'm a bad Canadian. Technically, I'm a bad Canadian resident, but that's a story for another day. I'm a bad Canadian because until today I've not really given much attention to the Canadian Screen Awards. I can always say that it's not been our mandate here at ScreenAnarchy, to always look out and hardly ever in on ourselves. After all, that's the Canadian Way.

Oh, we talk about Canadian genre cinema as often as it comes across our desks but don't make a point of it. Or, we didn't make a point of celebrating when Canadian genre cinema is recognized on a level like it is when a film gets nominated for a Canadian Screen Award. Case in point, Jesse Thomas Cook's Cult Hero was nominated in six categories last year. Did I know that? Yes. Did I write about it? No. For no other reason than it was awards related and we don't have much truck for awards related news around these parts.

Well today, I'm making an exception and might change a person rule because the nominees for this year's Canadian Screen Awards were announced and there are a number of genre and genre-related standouts to this year's selections. One, Matt Johnson's Blackberry, while not a genre-specific title by definition, Johnson should be considered one of our own, just garnered the most nominations of all time with 17 categories. Two, Quebecious horror comedy, Humanist Vampire Seeking Consentual Suicidal Person, earned 12 nominations. And three, Brandon Cronenberg, heir to the Canadian horror empire, and his film Infinity Pool, got 11 nominations.

Dominique Dussault's Red Rooms got 5 nominations, that's nothing to sneeze at. Polaris, The Hyperborean, R.L. Stine's Zombietown, In Flames. and Slash/Back all got at least one nomination this year.

Holy hell! Is there any other national awards program that gives local genre productions this much recognition? Is this just an exception to the rule? Just an exceptional year for genre cinema here at home? I don't want to know any different.

All the film nominees will be found here.