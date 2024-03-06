2024 Canadian Screen Awards: BLACKBERRY, HUMANIST VAMPIRE, And INFINITY POOL Rack up Massive Nominations
I'm a bad Canadian. Technically, I'm a bad Canadian resident, but that's a story for another day. I'm a bad Canadian because until today I've not really given much attention to the Canadian Screen Awards. I can always say that it's not been our mandate here at ScreenAnarchy, to always look out and hardly ever in on ourselves. After all, that's the Canadian Way.
Oh, we talk about Canadian genre cinema as often as it comes across our desks but don't make a point of it. Or, we didn't make a point of celebrating when Canadian genre cinema is recognized on a level like it is when a film gets nominated for a Canadian Screen Award. Case in point, Jesse Thomas Cook's Cult Hero was nominated in six categories last year. Did I know that? Yes. Did I write about it? No. For no other reason than it was awards related and we don't have much truck for awards related news around these parts.
Well today, I'm making an exception and might change a person rule because the nominees for this year's Canadian Screen Awards were announced and there are a number of genre and genre-related standouts to this year's selections. One, Matt Johnson's Blackberry, while not a genre-specific title by definition, Johnson should be considered one of our own, just garnered the most nominations of all time with 17 categories. Two, Quebecious horror comedy, Humanist Vampire Seeking Consentual Suicidal Person, earned 12 nominations. And three, Brandon Cronenberg, heir to the Canadian horror empire, and his film Infinity Pool, got 11 nominations.
Dominique Dussault's Red Rooms got 5 nominations, that's nothing to sneeze at. Polaris, The Hyperborean, R.L. Stine's Zombietown, In Flames. and Slash/Back all got at least one nomination this year.
Holy hell! Is there any other national awards program that gives local genre productions this much recognition? Is this just an exception to the rule? Just an exceptional year for genre cinema here at home? I don't want to know any different.
All the film nominees will be found here.
Today, the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television (the Canadian Academy) announced the nominees for the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards in 156 television, film, and digital media categories. The annual awards celebrating excellence on-screen will be presented over four days during Canadian Screen Week 2024, including The 2024 Canadian Screen Awards broadcast show, hosted by Mae Martin, airing on Friday, May 31 at 8 PM (9 AT, 9:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem.Crave Original limited series Little Bird leads both television and overall 2024 Canadian Screen Award nominations with 19, including Best Drama Series and Best Lead Performer, Drama Series, presented by the Canada Media Fund, nominations for Darla Contois and Ellyn Jade. The final seasons of CBC comedies Sort Of and Workin’ Moms follow with 18 and 12 nominations, respectively.In film, Matt Johnson’s BlackBerry tops nominations with 17, making it the most nominated film in the history of the Canadian Screen Awards. Honours include Best Motion Picture, Achievement in Direction, and Performance in a Leading Role, Comedy for Jay Baruchel. Ariane Louis-Seize’s Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person | Vampire humaniste cherche suicidaire consentant follows with 12, while Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool secures 11.The Drop and How to Fail as a Popstar lead digital media nominations with five, including Best Web Program or Series, Fiction; followed by I Hate People, People Hate Me and Streams Flow From A River with four.“In a landscape as diverse and dynamic as ours, the 2024 Canadian Screen Award nominees highlight the breadth of talent our nation proudly nurtures,” said Tammy Frick, CEO, The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. “My sincere congratulations to all the nominees, and I eagerly await gathering together to celebrate their achievements in May.”“My heartfelt congratulations to all of the 2024 Canadian Screen Award nominees,” said Thomas Santram, Chair, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. “As we continue to champion and uplift these storytellers, we’re honoured to recognize the vital role they play in shaping our cultural identity through these nominations.”The 2024 Canadian Screen Awards will be handed out in a series of award shows at the CBC Broadcast Centre in Toronto all culminating with The 2024 Canadian Screen Awards broadcast show, hosted by Mae Martin, where viewers at home can tune in to be a part of all the excitement.