SLASH /BACK Trailer: Indigenous Sci-fi Horror Coming to The U.S. in October

There's a stark difference between how RLJE Films and Shudder are handling the upcoming release of Nyla Innuksuk's sci-fi horror Slash/Back in the States and the unceremonious dump by its hometown Canadian distributor a few months ago.

What? Am I still bitter about that? Maybe.

Set in Pangnirtung, Nunavut, a sleepy hamlet nestled in the majestic mountains of Baffin Island in the Arctic Ocean, SLASH/BACK opens as the village wakes up to a typical summer day. No School, no cool boys (well... except one), and 24-hour sunlight. But for Maika and her ragtag friends, the usual summer is suddenly not in the cards when they discover an alien invasion threatening their hometown. These teenagers have been underestimated their whole lives but, using makeshift weapons and their horror movie knowledge, they show the aliens you don't f*** with the girls from Pang.

So here we are and the duo of AMC Network companies are preparing for a big release of the Canadian Indigenous genre film in U.S. cinemas, on digital and On Demand on October 21st. They've cut together a new trailer that you kind find down below and created new key art with a pull quote from the review written by our very own Josh when he caught the film at SXSW.