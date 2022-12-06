SLASH/BACK Giveaway: Win a Bluray
RLJE Films will release Slash/Back, Nyla Innuksuk's Indigenous Canadian sci-fi horror flick, on DVD and Blu-ray on December 13, 2022. We have three (3) copies of Slash/Back on Bluray to give away next week.
Set in Pangnirtung, Nunavut, a sleepy hamlet nestled in the majestic mountains of Baffin Island in the Arctic Ocean, SLASH/BACK opens as the village wakes up to a typical summer day. No School, no cool boys (well... except one), and 24-hour sunlight. But for Maika and her ragtag friends, the usual summer is suddenly not in the cards when they discover an alien invasion threatening their hometown. These teenagers have been underestimated their whole lives but, using makeshift weapons and their horror movie knowledge, they show the aliens you don't f*** with the girls from Pang.
If you've been with us for a while you know how we like to do these giveaways. We're going to give you a fact finding question and when you have the answer you can email us here with your answer. This giveaway is open to our readers in the U.S. and limited to one per household. Ready? Here we go.
When was the first time that we, ScreenAnarchy, wrote about Innuksuk's film?
Yes, we're going back, way back, to when Slash/Back was just an idea (HINT!!!). When you have found the answer email us here and you will be entered into the random draw next Tuesday, December 13th at noon (PST). Three (3) random winners will be drawn from all qualifying entries.
Good luck.
