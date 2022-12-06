SLASH/BACK Giveaway: Win a Bluray

RLJE Films will release Slash/Back, Nyla Innuksuk's Indigenous Canadian sci-fi horror flick, on DVD and Blu-ray on December 13, 2022. We have three (3) copies of Slash/Back on Bluray to give away next week.

Set in Pangnirtung, Nunavut, a sleepy hamlet nestled in the majestic mountains of Baffin Island in the Arctic Ocean, SLASH/BACK opens as the village wakes up to a typical summer day. No School, no cool boys (well... except one), and 24-hour sunlight. But for Maika and her ragtag friends, the usual summer is suddenly not in the cards when they discover an alien invasion threatening their hometown. These teenagers have been underestimated their whole lives but, using makeshift weapons and their horror movie knowledge, they show the aliens you don't f*** with the girls from Pang.