Gaspar Noé's IRREVERSIBLE: STRAIGHT CUT Heading to Movie Theaters

Over 20 years ago, Irreversible was the film that turned Gaspar Noé into an auteur known worldwide.

It was mainly notorious for two elements: its unconventional structure – kicking off with the end credits to tell its story backwards – and certainly its incredibly rough sequence that depicted rape. Noé was even associated with the so-called New French Extremity, though I personally think more in horror films like High Tension, Frontier(s) and Martyrs when that label is brought up.

In 2019, at the Venice Film Festival, Noé first presented his new approach to Irreversible: the Straight Cut (i.e., the film edited in chronological order). Thanks to Altered Innocence, Irreversible: Straight Cut is finally having a theatrical release in the US.

On Friday, February 10, it’ll open at the IFC Center in New York City and at the Landmark’s Nuart Theater in Los Angeles. It’ll open in other cities later, including Philadelphia (2/14), Denver (2/17), San Francisco, Chicago, Austin and Raleigh (2/24), and Atlanta (3/17). It’s worth noting that a restored version of the original theatrical cut will be also screened in select cities (in both digital and 35mm).

Some words of Noé himself about the Straight Cut here: