SWALLOWED: Watch The Trailer For Carter Smith's Queer Body Horror Flick, Out in February

Carter Smith's queer body horror Swallowed will be available on VOD and Digital on February 14, 2023.

After a drug run goes bad, two friends must survive a nightmarish ordeal of drugs, bugs and horrific intimacy in this backwoods body-horror thriller.

The indie horror stars Jena Malone, Mark Patton, Cooper Koch, and Jose Colon. Momentum Pictures released their trailer for the release today, check it out below.

I caught Swallowed when it played at Overlook last Summer. I praised the film for its villains, Jena Malone and Mark Patton. They play two very different types of bitches, both scary in their own ways. They own this movie.

I also noted that the special effects were especially squirmy and squirm inducing. It would have been a nice surprise for everyone to find out more about the drugs the friends were ingesting while watchng the movie. Who wants to be surprised any more anways, right?

While I don't write reviews with the intentions of creating pull quotes it is nice to see our review quoted in the trailer. Go team!