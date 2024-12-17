Shudder in January: GET AWAY, GRAFTED, DARK MATCH And RED ROOMS Kick Off 2025

Alright, I'm sort of back in the news delivering saddle after a busy few weeks preparing my clients for the worst that Old Man Winter can deliver. With that out of the way I can now look forward to the New Year and see what our friends at Shudder have lined up for the first month of 2025.

Some great new flicks and bonafied classics are coming in January. I rather enjoyed Nick Frost's folk horror serial killer flick Get Away kicks off the month on the 10th. Lowell Dean's wrestling horror flick Dark Match looks to slam some bodies at the end of the month.

Both versions of Gaspar Noé's Irreversible are coming to the streamer. Watch the original version or the Straight Cut which was re-edited into chronological order. Either way, if you've not seen it? Well, soul scarring can happen at any age.

Lots more in store for subscribers at the start of the New Year. Every title is listed below.

GET AWAY

Directed by Steffen Haars

Streaming On Shudder January 10

Available in US, CA

The Smith family’s much-needed vacation to the remote Swedish island of Svalta takes a dark turn when they arrive during preparations for a mysterious local festival that celebrates a dark history. Unsettled by the unfriendly locals and strange rituals, they try to make the best of their trip, stubbornly enjoying the island’s isolation and natural beauty. However, as the festival looms closer, the family realizes something far more sinister is unfolding—especially when they discover that a serial killer is on the loose.

GRAFTED

Directed by Sasha Rainbow

Streaming On Shudder January 24

Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UK&I

Chinese scholarship student Wei (Jess Hong, 3 Body Problem) travels to New Zealand to study medical research at a prestigious university. Shy, introverted, and hiding a genetic facial birthmark, Wei is shunned by her social butterfly cousin Angela and her glamorous friends. Determined to change her fate, Wei immerses herself in her late father’s research, working on a revolutionary skin grafting procedure that could cure her deformity. As her experiments take a dark turn, she becomes more dangerous and unhinged, willing to eliminate anyone who threatens her secret.

DARK MATCH

Directed by Lowell Dean

Streaming On Shudder January 31

Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UK&I

A small-time wrestling company accepts a well-paying but too good to be true gig in a backwoods town only to learn, too late, that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader… and their event is now a pay-per-view fight to the death. Starring Sara Canning (Influencer, The Vampire Diaries), Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead, Snowpiercer) and Michael Ecklund (Antlers).

THE OTHERS

Directed by Alejandro Amenábar

Streaming On Shudder January 1

Available in US, CA

In 1945, immediately following the end of the Second World War, a woman who lives with her two photosensitive children on her darkened old family estate in the Channel Islands becomes convinced that her home is haunted.

RED ROOMS

Directed by Pascal Plante

Streaming On Shudder January 14

Available in US

Kelly-Anne (Juliette Gariépy) wakes up every morning by the courthouse to secure a seat at the high-profile trial of Ludovic Chevalier (Maxwell McCabe-Lokos), a serial killer she is obsessed with. As days go by, the young woman bonds with another groupie (Laurie Babin), which momentarily breaks her out of her loneliness. But as the proceedings drag on and she spends more time in the courtroom with the victims’ families, Kelly-Anne finds it increasingly difficult to maintain her psychological balance and assume her morbid fixation with the killer. She will then do whatever it takes to get her hands on the final piece of the puzzle: the missing video of a murdered 13-year-old girl, to whom Kelly-Anne bears a disturbing resemblance.

THE WOLF MAN

Directed by George Waggner

Streaming On Shudder December 1

Available in US

Upon his return to his father’s estate, aristocrat Larry Talbot meets a beautiful woman, attends a mystical carnival and uncovers a horrifying curse.

IRREVERSIBLE: THE STRAIGHT CUT

Directed by Gaspar Noé

Streaming On Shudder January 1

Available in US, CA

This reconfigured and now chronological version allows audiences to see the events of the film unfold in order, providing pivotal new context.

*IRREVERSIBLE also premieres January 1

TV SERIES

Horror’s Greatest

New Season Premieres December 31; Episodes Streaming Every Friday

Until Season Finale on January 28

Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI

A deep dive into everything we love about horror -- from fresh looks at classics to unearthing scores of hidden gems, this series has something for every fright film enthusiast. A gallery of ghoulish pros, including actors, directors, writers, composers, and special effects artists, draw on their unique knowledge to answer the big questions: What are the must-see films in horror’s many sub-genres? What’s the appeal of horror tropes, and how do today’s filmmakers subvert our expectations? What shape does horror take in countries outside of the United States? The answers encompass the breath of the nightmares we watch for our entertainment.

“Animal Attacks” – Premieres Tuesday, December 31 on SHUDDER and AMC+

A great animal attack movie pushes all of our human-against-nature buttons. From demented sharks to unhinged chimps, this episode sorts out the leaders of the cinematic pack. We also shame the worst horror pets (and give treats to the best).

“Killer Dates” – Premieres Tuesday, January 7 on SHUDDER and AMC+

Dates in horror are worst-case scenarios that go way past awkward silences. Your lovemate is either a serial killer, a tormented psychic, or comes from a family that wants to hunt you for sport. Looking for love inevitably leads to blood and carnage.

“Hidden Gems” – Premieres Tuesday, January 14 on SHUDDER and AMC+

What special film would you recommend to the ghoul who has “seen everything?” In this episode, genre mavens select 13 movies that have been forgotten, overlooked, unfairly maligned, or are hard to find – all bloody gems hidden beneath the floorboards.

“Film Scores” – Premieres Tuesday, January 21 on SHUDDER and AMC+

From King Kong’s epic orchestra to the unnerving electronics of Under the Skin to the suspenseful muted strings in Psycho, composers have used every style of music to frighten audiences. Horror scores blaze trails, bringing new instruments and radical musical forms into popular consciousness.

“Space Horror” – Premieres Tuesday, January 28 on SHUDDER and AMC+

Alien. 2001. Forbidden Planet. Many of the greatest sci-fi movies ever made are also horror films. The vastness of space, the claustrophobia of space travel, and the inconceivable horrors that might lurk in the void make for spine-tingling filmmaking.

SHUDDER TV HIGHLIGHTS

Watch Parties Every Friday at 9pm ET – featuring new premieres and curated double features including:

Friday, January 3: Witchy Party – IMPETIGORE and HELLBENDER

Friday, January 10: Nick Frost Watch Party – GET AWAY and BLACK CAB

Friday, January 17: Werewolves Watch Party – WEREWOLVES WITHIN and TEDDY

Friday, January 24: New Year, New You – GRAFTED and SISSY

SHUDDER RESURRECTED

**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**

January 1

Irreversible

Events over the course of one traumatic night in Paris unfold in reverse-chronological order. and her ex-boyfriend take justice into their own hands after she becomes the victim

Wolfman (2010)

Upon his return to his ancestral homeland, an American man is bitten and subsequently cursed by a werewolf.

Malum

A rookie police officer willingly takes the last shift at a newly decommissioned police station in an attempt to uncover the mysterious connection between her father’s death and a vicious cult.

Mind Body Spirit

An aspiring yoga influencer embarks on a ritual practice left behind by her estranged grandmother.

Invoking Yell

Set in 1990s, the story of three twenty-something women who venture into the woods to shoot a demo tape for their black metal band.

Beaten to Death

A desperate choice leads Jack down a path that leaves him beaten and bruised as he struggles against man, nature and his own insanity.

The Thing

A research team in Antarctica is hunted by a shape-shifting alien that assumes the appearance of its victims.

January 6

Them (Ils)

The frightening home invasion gem from the director of Shudder’s MADS, the story is centered on Lucas and Clementine as they live peacefully in their isolated country house, but one night they wake up to a strange noise…they’re not alone…and a group of hooded assailants begin to terrorize them throughout the night.

The Righteous

A burdened man feels the wrath of a vengeful God after he and his wife are visited by a mysterious stranger.

Two Witches

An aging, malevolent witch intercedes in the lives of two young women.

January 13

Curtains

Six young actresses auditioning for a movie role at a remote mansion are targeted by a mysterious masked murderer.

The Kindred (1987)

A geneticist takes his assistants to his old family home to locate the deadly product of his late mother’s revolutionary research into rapid human evolution – his monstrous, tentacled baby brother – before a mad scientist gets to him first.

Black Circle

The lives of two sisters change dramatically, since they were hypnotized by a mystical vinyl record from the 1970s.

The Oracle (1985)

A spirit reaches out from beyond the grave in an attempt to contact a young woman to help it avenge its murder.

Crocodile

Eight college students board a houseboat for their spring vacation that promises to be the best of their young lives…how many will survive?

January 27

The Vourdalak

Lost in a hostile forest, the Marquis d'Urfé, a noble emissary of the King of France, finds refuge in the home of a strange family.