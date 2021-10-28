POST MORTEM: Black Mandala Acquires Horror Flick, Hungary's Oscar Submission This Year
Set at the end of the First World War, the film follows Tomás, a traveling photographer who wanders through Hungary and photographs the recently deceased. Following the premonitory call of a 10-year-old orphan girl, Anna, arrives in a small town where an unusual number of supernatural phenomena occur. The spirits need to tell him something, so Thomas decides to find out what is happening.
Black Mandala has acquired the Oscar nominated Hungarian horror Post Mortem, directed by Péter Bergendy. Bergendy directed a script written by himself, Gábor Hellebrandt, and Piros Zánkay. The film recently played during this year's online edition of the Toronto After Dark Film Festival, returning after a year off from the global health crisis. Post Mortem had a definite impact on the home audience taking home a staggering 10 awards at the end of the weekend long event.
We have to say, we love it that countries are continuing to take chances and submit horror and genre flicks for the Oscars. The trailer follows Black Mandala's announcement below.
Post Mortem stars Viktor Klem, Fruzsina Hais, Schell Judit, Andrea Ladányi, Zsolt Anger, Gábor Reviczky, Gabriella Hámori, András Balogh, Diána Kiss, Mari Nagy, Ildikó Tóth, Eszter Kiss, and Tamás Miklós Hajdu.
10 awards including BEST DIRECTOR and BEST HORROR FILM at TORONTO AFTER DARK 2021We are pleased to announce that the specialist genre film company Black Mandala has acquired the Hungarian horror film Post Mortem, directed by Péter Bergendy. The movie has been chosen by to represent Hungary at the Oscars 2022 in the category of Best International Feature Film. Post Mortem premiered at the Warsaw and Sitges film festivals last year, and went on to screen at more than 20 genre festivals, picking up prizes in Trieste, Fantasporto, Sombra and Parma.Last week the film received 10 awards at TORONTO AFTER DARK Film Festival:BEST FEATURE FILM - AUDIENCE CHOICE BRONZEBEST HORROR FILMBEST DIRECTOR (Péter Bergendy)BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (Fruzsina Hais)BEST SPECIAL EFFECTSBEST SOUND DESIGNBEST CINEMATOGRAPHYBEST EDITINGMOST SCARY FILMFILM MOST WANT TO SEE A SEQUEL TO
