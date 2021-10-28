POST MORTEM: Black Mandala Acquires Horror Flick, Hungary's Oscar Submission This Year

Set at the end of the First World War, the film follows Tomás, a traveling photographer who wanders through Hungary and photographs the recently deceased. Following the premonitory call of a 10-year-old orphan girl, Anna, arrives in a small town where an unusual number of supernatural phenomena occur. The spirits need to tell him something, so Thomas decides to find out what is happening.

Black Mandala has acquired the Oscar nominated Hungarian horror Post Mortem, directed by Péter Bergendy. Bergendy directed a script written by himself, Gábor Hellebrandt, and Piros Zánkay. The film recently played during this year's online edition of the Toronto After Dark Film Festival, returning after a year off from the global health crisis. Post Mortem had a definite impact on the home audience taking home a staggering 10 awards at the end of the weekend long event.

We have to say, we love it that countries are continuing to take chances and submit horror and genre flicks for the Oscars. The trailer follows Black Mandala's announcement below.

Post Mortem stars Viktor Klem, Fruzsina Hais, Schell Judit, Andrea Ladányi, Zsolt Anger, Gábor Reviczky, Gabriella Hámori, András Balogh, Diána Kiss, Mari Nagy, Ildikó Tóth, Eszter Kiss, and Tamás Miklós Hajdu.