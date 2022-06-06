OFFSEASON Blu-ray Giveaway
In OFFSEASON, upon receiving a mysterious letter that her mother’s grave site has been vandalized, Marie quickly returns to the isolated offshore island where her late mother is buried. When she arrives, she discovers that the island is closing for the offseason with the bridges raised until Spring, leaving her stranded. One strange interaction with the local townspeople after another, Marie soon realizes that something is not quite right in this small town. She must unveil the mystery behind her mother’s troubled past in order to make it out alive.
RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, will release Mickey Keating's Offseason on DVD and Blu-ray on June 14th.
Screen Anarchy has two (2) blu-ray copies to give away this week. You know the drill. We ask a fact finding question, you find the answer to said question and email us here with your answer to be entered into the random draw on Monday, June 13th, at noon PST. REady?
At which high profile film festival did Offseason have its world premiere?
When you have the answer email us here and you will be entered into the random draw for one of two (2) blu-rays.
Offseason stars Jocelin Donahue (Doctor Sleep), Joe Swanberg (The Rental, “Easy”), Richard Brake (3 From Hell, Mandy), Melora Walters (The Pale Door, “Pen15”) and Jeremy Gardner (After Midnight, The Mind’s Eye). Check out the trailer below.
