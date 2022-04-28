OFFSEASON: Shudder Announces Streaming Date For Mickey Keating's New Horror Flick

Shudder have announced the streaming date for Mickey Keating's new horror flick, Offseason. Offseason had a theatrical rollout last month in the U.S. thanks to Shudder's sister brand, RLJE Films. On June 10th the horror flick will stream exclusively on Shudder in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, announced that OFFSEASON will be available exclusively to stream on the platform starting on Friday, June 10, 2022. As a Shudder exclusive, the platform will be the only subscription service that will carry the film in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Written and directed by Mickey Keating (Psychopaths), OFFSEASON stars Jocelin Donahue (Doctor Sleep), Joe Swanberg (The Rental, “Easy”), Richard Brake (3 From Hell, Mandy), Melora Walters (The Pale Door, “Pen15”) and Jeremy Gardner (After Midnight, The Mind’s Eye).

Upon receiving a mysterious letter that her mother’s grave site has been vandalized, in OFFSEASON, Marie (Donahue) quickly returns to the isolated offshore island where her late mother is buried. When she arrives, she discovers that the island is closing for the offseason with the bridges raised until Spring, leaving her stranded. One strange interaction with the local townspeople after another, Marie soon realizes that something is not quite right in this small town. She must unveil the mystery behind her mother’s troubled past in order to make it out alive.