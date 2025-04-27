Pretty Packaging: The SHAWSCOPE VOLUME 3 Boxset Still Kicks Shins

All discs shown. They contain:

Disc 1: The One-Armed Swordsman

Disc 2: Return to the One-Armed Swordsman and The New One-Armed Swordsman

Disc 3: The Lady Hermit and Intimate Confessions of a Chinese Courtesan

Disc 4: The 14 Amazons

Disc 5: The Magic Blade and Clans of Intrigue

Disc 6: Jade Tiger and The Sentimental Swordsman

Disc 7: The Avenging Eagle and Killer Constable

Disc 8: Buddha's Palm and Bastard Swordsman

Disc 9 is a Blu-ray full of bonus materials, and 10 is a soundtrack CD.