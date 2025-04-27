Pretty Packaging: The SHAWSCOPE VOLUME 3 Boxset Still Kicks Shins
When I had the second Shawscope boxset featured in a Pretty Packaging article, the last thing I wrote was: "Any bets on whether Volume Three will be green or yellow?"
Well... Volume Three is here, and this time there is green on my green tiles...
This third boxset focuses mostly on historical swordplay films from studio Shaw Brothers, like the One-Armed Swordsman trilogy. You get 14 films in total, spread out over eight Blu-rays, with a bonus Blu-ray and a music CD of soundtracks.
This release looks as pretty in green as the other one looked in red (and previously in blue), so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
