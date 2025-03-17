SXSW 2025: CORINA, NIRVANA THE BAND THE SHOW THE MOVIE, and More Win Audience Awards

For reasons I cannot fully explain, I an unreasonably happy that director Urzula Barba Hopfner's Corina won the Audience Award in the Global section at SXSW 2025. I love the movie. That is all.

Matt Johnson's Nirvana the Band the Show the Movie won the Audience Award in the Midnighter section. I'm sure that anyone who saw the movie, as our own J Hurtado did, will not be surprised either.

Now I switch to SXSW's own reliable team of writers, who summarize all the awards in the verbiage below, per their official press release:

Austin, Texas, Monday, March 17, 2025 - The South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals announced the Audience Award winners for the 32nd SXSW Film & TV Festival today. The Audience Awards follow the previously announced 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival Jury and Special Awards. Audience Award Winners were certified by Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP.

SXSW Film & TV Festival presented 114 Features including 93 World Premieres, 3 International Premieres, 3 North American Premieres, 4 U.S. Premieres, 11 Texas Premieres + 57 Short Films and 19 Music Videos. The TV Program includes 17 TV projects, with 6 TV premieres, 4 TV Spotlight and 7 Independent TV Pilots. There are 31 projects in the XR Experience Program, including 15 in XR Experience Competition and 16 in XR Experience Spotlight.

"Our deepest thanks to the filmmakers, audiences, and volunteers who made this year's SXSW Film & TV Festival exceptional," said Claudette Godfrey, VP Film & TV. "We assembled another stellar program that puts independently made narratives, documentaries, TV series, and XR experiences on the same stage as studio films and TV shows. The magic of shared viewing experiences and a sense of community continued to define our festival, and we're excited for all of this year's projects to reach even wider audiences beyond SXSW!"

SXSW draws thousands of fans, film and television creators, press, and industry leaders to discover the smartest, most innovative, and entertaining new films, TV and XR projects of the year, as well as giving access to hundreds of Conference Sessions, Creative Industry Exhibitions, Mentoring, Meetups, and Special Events that define the cross-industry event.

Select SXSW 2025 event playlists with talent interviews and talks can be found on YouTube.

2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival Audience Award Winners:

Feature Film Program

HEADLINER

Presented by Epidemic Sound

Audience Award Winner: The Accountant 2

Director: Gavin O'Connor, Producers: Ben Affleck, Lynette Howell Taylor, Mark Williams, Screenwriter: Bill Dubuque

NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION

Presented by Kickstarter

Audience Award Winner: Fantasy Life

Director/Screenwriter: Matthew Shear, Producers: Charlie Alderman, Chris Dodds, Phil Keefe, Amanda Peet, Emily McCann Lesser, David Bernon, Sam Slater

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Remaining Native

Director: Paige Bethmann, Producers: Jessica Epstein, Paige Bethmann, Judd Ehrlich

NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: The Baltimorons

Director: Jay Duplass, Producers: Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Shuli Harel, David Bonnett Jr., Michael Strassner, Drew Langer, Screenwriters: Jay Duplass, Michael Strassner

DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: Luv Ya, Bum!

Directors: Sam Wainwright Douglas, David Hartstein, Producers: Paul Jensen, Vance Howard, Screenwriter: Andrew Miller

MIDNIGHTER

Audience Award Winner: Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie

Director: Matt Johnson, Producers: Matthew Miller, Matt Greyson, Screenwriters: Matt Johnson, Jay McCarrol

VISIONS

Audience Award Winner: Ghost Boy

Director: Rodney Ascher, Producers: Elika Portnoy, Ryan Bartecki, Gary Levinsohn, Billy Hines

GLOBAL

Presented by MUBI

Audience Award Winner: Corina

Director: Urzula Barba Hopfner, Producers: Carlos Hernández, Iván López- Barba, Urzula Barba, Screenwriters: Urzula Barba Hopfner, Samuel Sosa

24 BEATS PER SECOND

Audience Award Winner: Selena y Los Dinos

Director: Isabel Castro, Producers: Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, J. Daniel Torres, David Blackman, Simran A. Singh

FESTIVAL FAVORITE

Audience Award Winner: Deaf President Now!

Directors: Nyle DiMarco, Davis Guggenheim, Producers: Nyle DiMarco, Davis Guggenheim, Amanda Rohlke, Jonathan King, Michael Harte

Short Film Program Presented by Vimeo

NARRATIVE SHORT COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Ben's Sister

Director/Screenwriter: Emma Weinswig, Producers: Will Noyce, Emma Weinswig, Shane Bagwell, Chelsea Eisen

DOCUMENTARY SHORT COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Armed only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Directors: Brent Renaud, Craig Renaud, Producers: Juan Arredondo, Jon Alpert, Christof Putzel, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Tina Nguyen, Jeff Newton, Mami Kuwano Renaud, Naomi Mizoguchi, Tami Alpert

ANIMATED SHORT COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Retirement Plan

Director: John Kelly, Screenwriters: John Kelly, Tara Lawall, Producers: Julie Murnaghan, Andrew Freedman

MIDNIGHT SHORT COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Lurk

Directors: Mairin Hart, Josh Wallace Kerrigan, Screenwriter: Josh Wallace Kerrigan, Producers: Mairin Hart, Josh Wallace Kerrigan, Devin Das, Greg Cohen, John Nodorft

TEXAS SHORT COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Sweetbriar

Director/Screenwriter: Danny Rivera, Producer: MK Goss

MUSIC VIDEO COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: A$AP Rocky - 'Tailor Swif'

Directors/Screenwriters: Vania Heymann, Gal Muggia

TV Program

TV PREMIERE

Audience Award Winner: Spy High

Director: Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Producers: Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, Archie Gips, Aliza Rosen, Jody McVeigh-Schultz, David Wendell

TV SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: Mix Tape

Director: Lucy Gaffy, Producers: Aoife O'Sullivan, Tristan Orpen Lynch, Angie Fielder, Polly Staniford, Screenwriter: Jo Spain

INDEPENDENT TV PILOT COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Bulldozer

Showrunner/Screenwriter: Joanna Leeds, Director: Andrew Leeds, Producers: Joanna Leeds, Andrew Leeds, Rhett Reese, Caleb Reese, Michael Day

XR Experience

XR EXPERIENCE COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Face Jumping

Directors: Danny Cannizzaro, Samantha Gorman, Producers: Yuxin Gao, J Noland, Screenwriter: Samantha Gorman

XR EXPERIENCE SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: Resolution: A Cinephonic Rhapsody for the Soul

Directors: Scott Berman, Ryan Hartsell, Producer/Screenwriter: Scott Berman

SXSW is proud to be an official qualifying festival for the Academy Awards® Short Film competition. Winners of our Best Animated, Best Narrative and Best Documentary Short Film categories become eligible for Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards (Oscars). Any British Short Film or British Short Animation that screens at SXSW is eligible for BAFTA nomination. Films are also eligible for the Independent Spirit Awards, more information on eligibility here.

About SXSW Film & TV Festival

Now in its 32nd year, SXSW Film & TV Festival brings together creatives of all stripes to experience a diverse lineup and access to the music and comedy festivals plus conference sessions with visionaries from all corners of the entertainment, media, and technology industries.

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film and television, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music, and comedy showcases, film and television screenings, exhibitions, professional development, and a variety of opportunities to meet and connect with people. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and individuals come together. SXSW 2025 will take place March 7-15 in Austin. Learn more at sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.

SXSW's expansion into the Asia Pacific region, with SXSW Sydney starting in 2023 and Europe with SXSW London in 2025, provides new possibilities at this iconic experience. These events, each with their own distinct flavor, make South By an indispensable three-stop tour for the global creative community.

SXSW 2025 Driven by Rivian. The SXSW 2025 Film & TV Festival is sponsored by Epidemic Sound, Redbreast, DIRECTV and The Austin Chronicle

