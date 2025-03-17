THE TOXIC AVENGER: First Look And Official Teaser Poster For Macon Blair's Reboot
The push has begun for Macon Blair's reboot of the cult film, The Toxic Avenger. Taking advantage of the St. Patrick's Day weekend festivities in Chicago the promotional team loaded 'Toxie' onto a pontoon boat and floated him down the lime green Chicago River.
More than that Cineverse has sent out the first look and teaser poster for the flick. The pics are down below at the end of the gallery.
“TOXIE” THE TOXIC AVENGER SPOTTED OVER THE WEEKEND ON THE GREEN CHICAGO RIVER!Check out “Toxie” — the latest evolution of a hero forged in the aftermath of a gruesome toxic accident — as he makes his first appearance on the glowing green Chicago River over the weekend.As you know, the Chicago River turns green every year to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. But what's in the dye in this time honored tradition? We'll never know, as the dye formula remains a closely kept secret…Directed & written by Macon Blair (I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore), the reboot of the 1980s dark cult comedy stars Emmy and Golden Globe winner Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones") as the titular character "Toxie," with Kevin Bacon (They/Them, Hollow Man), Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings franchise), Jacob Tremblay (Room, Wonder) and Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Zola) also starring.When a downtrodden janitor, Winston Gooze, is exposed to a catastrophic toxic accident, he’s transformed into a new kind of hero: The Toxic Avenger. Now, Toxie must rise from outcast to savior, taking on ruthless corporate overlords and corrupt forces who threaten his son, his friends, and his community. In a world where greed runs rampant… justice is best served radioactive.THE TOXIC AVENGER is distributed by Cineverse, produced by Legendary Entertainment.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.