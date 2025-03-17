THE UGLY STEPSISTER Trailer: She's Going Crazy

It has been less than a week since they announced the release date and IFC Films and Shudder have wasted no time following up that announcement with the trailer premiere for Emilie Blichfeldt's fantasy satire horror The Ugly Stepsister.

The rest is filler, get cracking on that trailer, down below.

IFC Films and Shudder are proud to present THE UGLY STEPSISTER, a darkly entertaining fairy tale horror from writer and director Emilie Blichfeldt in her feature directorial debut. The film gathered acclaim at its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and at the Berlin International Film Festival. IFC Films and Shudder will release the film theatrically on April 18th. A sinister twist on the classic Cinderella story, THE UGLY STEPSISTER follows Elvira (Lea Myren) as she prepares to earn the prince’s affection at any cost. In a kingdom where beauty is a brutal business, Elvira will compete with the beautiful and enchanting Agnes (Thea Sofie Loch Næss) to become the belle of the ball. A biting satire and cinematically exhilarating directorial debut, THE UGLY STEPSISTER is a timely examination of body image and beauty standards, identifying Emilie Blichfeldt as one of the most exciting new international filmmaking voices.

The Ugly Stepsister opens in theaters on April 18th.

Photo credit: Marcel Zyskind